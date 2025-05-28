The cornerback has been flying for three years and flew into the College Park Airport in Maryland before speaking to a few dozen fans gathered at the aviation museum.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Washington Commanders’ Jonathan Jones inspires fans to fly

Newly acquired Washington Commanders cornerback Jonathan Jones literally flew into the College Park Airport in Maryland on Tuesday, where he greeted a few dozen fans gathered at the aviation museum.

The point was to inspire people, especially young people, to become pilots.

Jones, 31, has been flying for three years and is a private pilot capable of flying on instruments. He uses the discipline he has learned from playing football while flying.

“I can remember the first time they let me take the controls, it was a feeling like I should have been here before … so I just fell in love with aviation at that point,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of pressure (playing football), there’s a moment that you have to block all of that out and focus.”

Jones, who played college football at Auburn University, signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was picked up by the Commanders in the offseason.

“Since I was a kid, I always had this dream of becoming a pilot,” said 16-year-old Abdur Rahman, who is originally from Sudan. “Is there any advice that you can give me?”

“You understand the opportunity that you have,” Jones responded. “Don’t ever forget that.”

The College Park Airport and its associated museum is the oldest continuously operating airport in the world.

Washington Commanders cornerback Jonathan Jones (middle right) takes photos after flying into into the College Park Airport in Maryland on Tuesday. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter A view inside the College Park Airport aviation museum. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter A few dozen fans gathered at the aviation museum at the College Park Airport in Maryland to hear Washington Commander’s cornerback Jonathan Jones speak on aviation. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.