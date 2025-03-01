Commanders acquire Deebo Samuel from 49ers in exchange for fifth-round draft pick

The Washington Commanders are acquiring wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francsico 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

The deal is pending a physical and won’t be official until March 12, the first day of the league year.

Samuel is a dual-threat wide receiver, who caught 51 ball for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season in San Francisco.