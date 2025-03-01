Live Radio
Commanders acquire Deebo Samuel from 49ers in exchange for fifth-round draft pick

Frank Hanrahan | fhanrahan@wtop.com

March 1, 2025, 7:19 PM

FILE - San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(AP/Lynne Sladky)

The Washington Commanders are acquiring wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. from the San Francsico 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

The deal is pending a physical and won’t be official until March 12, the first day of the league year.

Samuel is a dual-threat wide receiver, who caught 51 ball for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season in San Francisco.

