Jets interview Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. for their head coach job

The New York Jets interviewed Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. on Sunday for their head coach vacancy.

Whitt is in his first season leading the defense for the Commanders, who forced five turnovers in their stunning 45-31 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night to advance to the NFC championship for the first time in 33 years.

Whitt is the 16th coaching candidate to meet with the Jets, who have also conducted 15 interviews for their general manager job.

The 46-year-old Whitt joins Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, Jeff Hafley, Vance Joseph, Mike Locksley, Josh McCown, Matt Nagy, Ron Rivera, Darren Rizzi, Rex Ryan, Bobby Slowik, Arthur Smith, Steve Spagnuolo, Jeff Ulbrich and Mike Vrabel for the job.

Vrabel has since been hired by New England as its head coach. Ulbrich, the Jets’ interim head coach for 12 games after Robert Saleh was fired, was hired by Atlanta as its defensive coordinator.

Whitt previously worked with Commanders coach Dan Quinn in Atlanta in 2020 as the Falcons’ pass game coordinator and secondary coach before going to Dallas and serving in the same role and rejoining Quinn, who was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Quinn hired Whitt in Washington after he got the Commanders’ head coaching job.

The former Auburn wide receiver got his coaching career started at the college level with stops at Auburn, The Citadel and Louisville before getting his first NFL job with Atlanta as the assistant defensive backs coach in 2007 under Bobby Petrino. He later had stints with Green Bay and Cleveland before going back to Atlanta.

