Final AP mock NFL draft: Ward, Hunter, Carter go 1-2-3 and Saints trade up for Sanders

The Tennessee Titans explored all their options with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. They can’t pass up…

The Tennessee Titans explored all their options with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

They can’t pass up a shot at a potential franchise quarterback.

If the Titans were going to trade the pick for more draft assets, a deal would’ve happened already. Coach Brian Callahan said “there is no price that you can put on those type of players if you think they’re that caliber of quarterback.”

Miami’s Cam Ward has seemingly convinced the Titans he can be that guy.

So, the real intrigue begins with the Cleveland Browns at No. 2. They need a franchise QB, too. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders will be available but two-way star Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter are more likely to go there.

Here’s the third and final edition of the AP’s 2025 mock draft:

1. Tennessee Titans: CAM WARD, QUARTERBACK, MIAMI

Ward has impressed Tennessee’s staff with his talent, knowledge and confidence. After setting school records at Miami in 2024, Ward could be a long-term answer for the Titans.

Ward led the nation with 39 touchdown passes and finished second with 4,313 yards passing while leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record.

2. Cleveland Browns: TRAVIS HUNTER, CORNERBACK/WIDE RECEIVER, COLORADO

Hunter, the Heisman winner, wants to play cornerback and wide receiver and the Browns need help at both positions. After trading for Kenny Pickett, they signed 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco, who helped Cleveland reach the playoffs two years ago.

3. New York Giants: ABDUL CARTER, EDGE RUSHER, PENN STATE

With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston signed, the Giants don’t have an urgent need to select a quarterback. They don’t seem sold on Sanders and Carter is the premier pass rusher in the draft. He had 12 sacks and 24 tackles for a loss last year for Penn State.

4. New Orleans Saints (from the New England Patriots): SHEDEUR SANDERS, QUARTERBACK, COLORADO

Even before Derek Carr’s shoulder injury, the Saints were looking at quarterbacks. The Jets are a threat to take Sanders at No. 7 so trading up ensures New Orleans snatches him. The Patriots add more draft assets by moving down. The Saints haven’t drafted a QB in the first round since Archie Manning in 1971.

Mock trade: Saints acquire the 4th overall pick and a 2026 third-round pick for the ninth overall pick, a third-round pick (71), a fourth-rounder (112) and a 2026 second-rounder.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: MASON GRAHAM, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, MICHIGAN

The versatile Graham could be the best interior defensive lineman in the draft. He’d boost a unit that includes edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: ASHTON JEANTY, RUNNING BACK, BOISE STATE

Jeanty is a special talent who would immediately upgrade a rushing attack that was among the worst in the NFL last season. The Raiders acquired Geno Smith to address their need for a QB and an elite back would balance the offense.

7. New York Jets: WILL CAMPBELL, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, LSU

The 6-foot-6, 319-pound Campbell is athletic and agile and ready for the NFL after facing elite talent in college. The Jets have several needs, starting with a right tackle. Olu Fashanu started at both tackle spots last year. He could return to the right side with Campbell staying put on the left side or vice versa.

8. Carolina Panthers: JALON WALKER, EDGE RUSHER, GEORGIA

The Panthers had a historically bad defense, allowing an NFL-record 534 points and 3,057 yards rushing. Adding a skill player is tempting but that defense desperately needs a boost. Drafting players from Georgia worked for the Philadelphia Eagles so either Walker or Mykel Williams would fit. Walker’s leadership ability gives him an edge for a team that needs to learn how to win.

9. New England Patriots (from the New Orleans Saints): ARMAND MEMBOU, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, MISSOURI

Though he played right tackle in college, Membou has the size (6-foot-4, 332 pounds) and athleticism to move to guard and potentially switch to left tackle, where the Patriots have a need. Membou ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash at the combine, second fastest of all linemen. Trading down, adding more picks and still landing an elite tackle would be a major win for New England.

10. Denver Broncos (from the Chicago Bears): TYLER WARREN, TIGHT END, PENN STATE

Warren is a do-it-all tight end who fits in nicely in coach Sean Payton’s offense. Warren set a school record with 104 receptions last season, and his 1,233 yards were the most by a tight end.

Mock trade: Broncos acquire the 10th overall pick and a fifth-rounder (148) for the 20th overall pick, a third-rounder (85), a sixth (191) and a 2026 second-rounder.

11. San Francisco 49ers, KENNETH GRANT, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, MICHIGAN

The 49ers add an immensely talented athlete who has the rare power and speed to be a major force in the middle of San Francisco’s defensive line. Grant (6-4, 331 pounds) fills a big void after the departure of Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins.

12. Dallas Cowboys: TETAIROA McMILLAN, WIDE RECEIVER, ARIZONA

The Cowboys have several needs but can’t pass up the top wideout in the draft. Pairing McMillan with CeeDee Lamb gives Dak Prescott a dynamic receiving duo.

13. Miami Dolphins: JAHDAE BARRON, CORNERBACK, TEXAS

Barron is a proven, tested and versatile player who can replace Jalen Ramsey.

14. Indianapolis Colts: KELVIN BANKS JR., OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, TEXAS

A three-year starter at left tackle, Banks could slide to right guard to replace Will Fries and eventually move back to tackle for the Colts.

15. Atlanta Falcons: MYKEL WILLIAMS, EDGE RUSHER, GEORGIA

The Falcons don’t have to look far to find a pass rusher they need. The Falcons were bottom third on defense in 2024 and lost defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

16. Arizona Cardinals: JIHAAD CAMPBELL, LINEBACKER, ALABAMA

Campbell is a versatile player who can excel off-ball or on-ball and has strong coverage skills.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: SHEMAR STEWART, DEFENSIVE LINEMAN, TEXAS A&M

Stewart is an elite athlete who wowed scouts at the combine. He has potential to be a disruptive force anywhere on the defensive line. The Bengals need defensive help and Stewart has top 10 ability.

18. Seattle Seahawks: TYLER BOOKER, OFFENSIVE GUARD, ALABAMA

Booker is an immediate starter who provides a big boost to Seattle’s offensive line. He was among the most impressive performers at the combine.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WILL JOHNSON, CORNERBACK, MICHIGAN

The Buccaneers upgraded their pass rush by adding Haason Reddick in free agency but an edge rusher is still in play at this spot. However, they need to upgrade at cornerback and Johnson is a potential top-10 pick who slips because of injury history.

20. Chicago Bears (from the Denver Broncos): OMARION HAMPTON, RUNNING BACK, NORTH CAROLINA

He’s a big, strong back with speed who gives the Bears another playmaker around Caleb Williams. Hampton is often mocked to Chicago at No. 10 so trading down, adding assets and still getting him is a huge win.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WALTER NOLEN, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, MISSISSIPPI

Nolen is a plug-and-play starter with the potential to make an immediate impact for a defense that has a void in the middle of the line.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: COLTON LOVELAND, TIGHT END, MICHIGAN

A talented pass-catching tight end reunites with coach Jim Harbaugh and gives Justin Herbert a potential top target.

23. Green Bay Packers: MIKE GREEN, EDGE RUSHER, MARSHALL

Green is a talented pass rusher who gives the Packers instant defensive help.

24. Minnesota Vikings: NICK EMMANWORI, SAFETY, SOUTH CAROLINA

Emmanwori’s stock soared at the combine. He could be a difference-maker in the secondary for Minnesota.

25. Houston Texans: JOSH SIMMONS, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, OHIO STATE

Simmons, who is coming off a torn patellar tendon in October, would be a higher pick if he wasn’t rehabbing his knee. He’s super talented and has played both tackle spots. The Texans traded away Laremy Tunsil and added veteran tackles Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, along with veteran guards Laken Tomlinson and Ed Ingram.

26. Los Angeles Rams: BENJAMIN MORRISON, CORNERBACK, NOTRE DAME

A versatile cornerback who can play outside or in the slot, Morrison gives the Rams depth, especially with three cornerbacks entering the final year of a contract.

27. Baltimore Ravens: DONOVAN EZEIRUAKU, EDGE RUSHER, BOSTON COLLEGE

Ezeiruaku gives the Ravens an athletic and productive pass rusher to provide depth behind Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy, who both enter the final year of contracts.

28. Detroit Lions: JAMES PEARCE JR., EDGE RUSHER, TENNESSEE

The Lions fill a need for a pass rusher to complement Aidan Hutchinson. Pearce had an impressive combine, running a 4.47-second 40 and showed his versatility.

29. Washington Commanders: MALAKI STARKS, SAFETY, GEORGIA

Starks is an elite safety who would boost a secondary that lost strong safety Jeremy Chinn.

30. Buffalo Bills: DERRICK HARMON, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, OREGON

The Bills need depth on the defensive line and the 6-foot-4, 313-pound Harmon is considered one of the better prospects in the draft.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: GREY ZABEL, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, NORTH DAKOTA

Protecting Patrick Mahomes is a priority after the Eagles dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Zabel helps replace All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, whom the Chiefs traded to the Bears.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from the Philadelphia Eagles): JAXSON DART, QUARTERBACK, MISSISSIPPI

The Steelers land a quarterback to eventually succeed Aaron Rodgers, if he ends up in Pittsburgh. The Super Bowl champion Eagles add more draft assets for the future.

Mock trade: The Steelers get the 32nd pick, and a third-rounder in 2026 for a third-rounder (No. 83), a 2026 first and a 2026 fifth.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.