Concerns over the plans for Northwest Stadium once new Commanders home is built

On the field, the Washington Commanders are focused on another upset this weekend as they look to make an improbable run at the Super Bowl. But off the field, lawmakers are still focused on where the team will play in the future.

During a meeting with delegates who represent Prince George’s County in the state legislature, Rep. Glenn Ivey, a Democrat representing Maryland’s 4th District, said he recently met with the Commanders’ ownership group to discuss the team’s vision for the Northwest Stadium site.

“I told them my hope would be that there’d be more entities in the proposal that would have economic development potential than what they brought,” Ivey said at the meeting. “I think we need a little bit more vision, frankly, from the (Josh) Harris team, as to what the possibilities are.”

For Ivey, that wasn’t criticism of the organization, but a call for colleagues at the state and local level to get more involved in crafting a vision for the plot of land, whether it includes a stadium or not.

“There’s a chance to bring together a lot of people from a lot of different sectors who want to move in the same direction and really make this into a first class destination site, like we have at National Harbor,” Ivey told WTOP. “Wouldn’t be exactly the same, but it would be a standout destination in the mid-Atlantic region.”

Ivey said he understands conversations are still in their initial stages, and the team is also working with D.C. about what a new stadium there could look like.

“I think that’s going to be part of the process, part of the competition,” he said. “But I think we’re going to come out on the top at the end of that.”

The Commanders’ lease on Northwest Stadium runs until 2027.

During the meeting with state lawmakers, officials pointed out there is more than twice the space at the Northwest Stadium site than at the former RFK Stadium site in D.C., providing for more opportunities for development.

Much of Northwest Stadium is also already owned by the team, but it’s possible Congress could try to extract more financial concessions from D.C. going forward. That’s another reason Ivey told lawmakers to proactively reach out to the team and work with them on creating a shared vision.

“The people in the neighborhood need to know what’s being proposed too, so they can have a voice in what happens there, because they didn’t in the past, and I think there’s a sense that they felt burned by what’s happened previously,” Ivey told the lawmakers.

“This is the center of the county. It could be a really dramatic economic boost if we do it right. On the other hand, if we don’t, it really could end up looking like the RFK parking lot looks like now for decades to come,” he added.

