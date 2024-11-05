Four Downs with the Commanders: Giant strides at midseason

Remember after week two when we joked that "Washington is in first place of the NFC East!" due to tiebreakers? Well, it's now seven weeks later and the Commanders remains in front of the pack thanks to a 7-2 start.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates with quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP/Seth Wenig) Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates with quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP/Seth Wenig) Remember after Week 2 when we joked, “Washington is in first place in the NFC East!” due to tiebreakers?

Well, it’s now seven weeks later and this team remains in front of the pack thanks to a 7-2 start (the best since 1996). Sunday’s 27-22 win over the New York Giants was far from perfect, but any victory in a spot that’s been a nightmare for this franchise for almost 50 years (Washington is 16-32-1 against the Giants in New Jersey) should be celebrated on some level.

But just like the 2008 team finished 8-8, the 1996 team finished 9-7, and coming up next are two contenders in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia that are a combined 12-5 on the season with successful veteran quarterbacks. Coach Dan Quinn’s team has played its way into position for a postseason run. What’s next?

First Down: When one learned that leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr. would not be suiting up, one was concerned — especially with the team being held to 52 yards rushing the last time he didn’t play (at Baltimore). And the Giants entered the weekend with an NFL-high 35 sacks.

But Washington was able to grind its way to 149 yards on the ground (only 16 below its average) while keeping Jayden Daniels upright all afternoon as Big Blue’s pass rush posted zero sacks. Major props to an offensive line there were plenty of doubts about in August.

Second Down: Washington stands a half-game ahead of Philadelphia (6-2), which got 159 yards rushing from Saquon Barkley in its 28-23 win over Jacksonville. Dallas (3-5) is closer to last place than second after slipping in Atlanta and the Cowboys are off to their worst start since 2020.

The last-place New York Giants at least have nice throwback uniforms to cheer for (the ’80s LT-era Giants jerseys remain twice as good as what they wear now). And now that we’re more than 50% through the schedule, the Commanders would be the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind Detroit (which looked dominant in its win at Green Bay).

Third Down: Washington moved the chains on 5 of 12 attempts, although they did convert a pair of fourth downs and the final third down of the day saw Jayden Daniels take a knee to end the game. Daniels completed 4 of 8 passes for three conversions, while Jeremy McNichols moved the marker on one of his two runs and Chris Rodriguez Jr. converted on his lone rush. The wealth was spread as no receiver was thrown to more than once on third down.

Yardage breakdown: 3-6 on third and short (including the kneel-down), 0-3 when needing four to six yards, 2-3 on third and long. The Giants converted 6 of 11 third downs and went 2 for 2 on fourth down, with four of their conversions occurring on their first half touchdown drive.

Flag on the Play: Five penalties this week, with one on the offense (Nick Allegretti holding) and four on the defense: one neutral zone infraction against Frankie Luvu, roughing the passer on Dorance Armstrong, plus pass interference calls on Benjamin St-Juste and Mike Sainristil.

Defensive pass interference is now the second-most common infraction this year (8) behind false starts (13), with St-Juste the second-most whistled Commander (his four PIs one behind Sam Cosmi’s five total penalties) after nine games.

Sunday’s most costly penalty? The neutral zone infraction against Luvu gave the Giants a third and one they’d convert, and New York would reach the end zone five plays later.

Fourth Down: After a week of the hybrid team of Chris Myers and Mark Sanchez, the Burgundy and Gold get a team that’s in its fifth season together.

With Washington-Pittsburgh in the early window, CBS’ No. 2 team of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be in the booth. The duo previously worked Washington’s game with Carolina in week seven.

Meanwhile, the final European 9:30 a.m. game is a duel of 2-7 teams as Carolina faces the New York Giants.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.