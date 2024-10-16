Sports betting: Commanders provide two good bets to score, Brian Robinson Jr. and Terry McLaurin

Plenty of touchdowns were scored during Week 6 of the NFL season, and the over bets went 10-3-1. Looking ahead…

Looking ahead to this week’s games, here are some players who likely will find the end zone, with odds from the BetMGM online sportsbook:

Alvin Kamara, Saints, -110

The New Orleans Saints will be down a number of players on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, so they will be expected to lean heavily on Alvin Kamara. He’s recorded double-digit carries in every game this year and 15 or more in four of the six games. He has also caught four or more passes in four games, giving him another way of getting into the end zone. In what likely will be a low-scoring game, Kamara has the best chance of any player to score a touchdown.

Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was held out of last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury but appears likely to play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. If he does play, he has a great chance of scoring a touchdown because Carolina allows the most rushing touchdowns in the league and Robinson has four in his last three games.

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III has been a touchdown machine, recording five in only four games for the Seattle Seahawks this year. This week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons should see plenty of points with the over/under set at 51 — one of the highest in the league in Week 7. While the odds might not be great, Walker has a good chance of finding the end zone Sunday afternoon.

Wide receiver

Courtland Sutton, Broncos, +225

This is a tough one, especially with a Denver offense averaging only 18.7 points per game, 25th in the league. But look for Bo Nix to target Courtland Sutton against a depleted Saints team. Sutton has scored a touchdown in two of his last three games.

Terry McLaurin, Commanders

After a slow start, Terry McLaurin and Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels have found their chemistry. In the last four games, McLaurin has 21 receptions for 317 yards and four touchdowns. That success could continue against a Carolina defense that is tied with the Commanders, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans for allowing the second-most passing touchdowns in the league.

Diontae Johnson, Panthers

Perhaps no player on the Panthers has benefited from Andy Dalton taking over at quarterback more than Diontae Johnson. In his last four games, Johnson has 24 catches for 306 yards and three touchdowns. And while the Commanders are off to a great start, the team’s defense has been vulnerable to the pass.

