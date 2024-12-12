Ex-LSU star Jayden Daniels leads the high-scoring Commanders against the Saints 30th-ranked defense

Washington (8-5) at New Orleans (5-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox BetMGM NFL odds: Commanders by 7 1/2. Against the…

Washington (8-5) at New Orleans (5-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

BetMGM NFL odds: Commanders by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Commanders 8-5; Saints 5-8.

Series record: Commanders lead 17-11.

Last meeting: Saints beat Commanders 33-22, on Oct. 10, 2021.

Last week: Commanders had a bye, beat Titans 42-19 on Dec. 1; Saints beat the Giants 14-11.

Commanders offense: overall (5), rush (3), pass (18), scoring (4).

Commanders defense: overall (12), rush (27), pass (5), scoring (17).

Saints offense: overall (14), rush (10), pass (19t), scoring (17).

Saints defense: overall (30), rush (25), pass (28), scoring (14t).

Turnover differential: Commanders plus-4; Saints plus-2.

Commanders player to watch

RB Brian Robinson Jr. is the key to Washington’s balance on offense, and some extra rest off the bye should help. Robinson is averaging 4.6 yards a carry and has already set a career high with eight touchdowns rushing. If he gets going, everything opens up for rookie QB Jayden Daniels and everyone else.

Saints player to watch

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been among New Orleans’ most productive receivers since the Saints signed him on Oct. 22. He has 12 catches for 288 yards and four TDs.

Key matchup

The Saints running game, featuring veteran Alvin Kamara and 2023 third-round draft choice Kendre Miller, against the Commanders defensive front. New Orleans’ offense under first-year coordinator Klint Kubiak is built around the running game, which could become even more prominent because of QB Derek Carr’s left, non-throwing hand injury. Washington, meanwhile, ranks near the bottom of the NFL — at 27th — against the run.

Key injuries

Commanders: CB Marshon Lattimore, acquired from New Orleans at the trade deadline, still has not played for his new team because of a hamstring injury. RB Austin Ekeler (concussion) and K Austin Seibert (groin) remain on injured reserve. … WR Noah Brown injured a kidney against the Titans and is expected to be out long term, according to coach Dan Quinn, who called it a “significant internal injury.”

Saints: Carr began the week in the concussion protocol and also has an injured left, non-throwing hand. Kamara was dealing with an illness early in the week. LB DeMarco Jackson (ankle) missed practice time this week. WR Bub Means practiced on a limited basis as he tried to return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for five games.

Series notes

The Saints have won the past three meetings. Washington hasn’t defeated New Orleans in 2015. … This is Washington’s first game at New Orleans since 2018. … A Commanders victory would give the franchise its best record through 14 games since also being 9-5 in 1992. … Entering Week 15, the Commanders hold the third and final wild-card spot in the NFC, one game back of Green Bay for the sixth seed.

Stats and stuff

Daniels has completed 69.6% of his passes, fourth in the NFL among QBs with at least 300 attempts. … Daniels made his LSU debut in the Superdome — the home of the Saints — in a 2022 neutral site season opener against Florida State. The Seminoles won that game on a missed LSU extra point. … WR Terry McLaurin had two TD catches against Tennessee. He’s 104 yards away from a fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season. … Zach Ertz is 65 yards away from becoming the ninth tight end to reach 8,000. Ertz has a TD in each of the Commanders’ past three games. … LB Bobby Wagner is tied for 17th in the league with 104 tackles. … LB Dante Fowler leads the team with 8 1/2 sacks. … Only the New York Giants and Jets have fewer interceptions than Washington’s four. … K Zane Gonzalez kept his job despite missing two field-goal attempts in the Titans game. … If Carr is unable to play, Jake Haener, a 2023 fourth-round draft choice out of Fresno State, could be called upon to make his first start for the Saints. Haener has passed for 177 yards and one TD without an interception in seven career appearances. … Saints rookie QB Spencer Rattler, a fifth-round draft choice out of South Carolina, has 571 yards and a TD passing with two interceptions in three career starts. … Kamara leads all RBs with 64 catches in 2024 and ranks third in the NFL with 1,423 scrimmage yards (938 rushing, and 485 receiving). Now in his eighth pro season, Kamara needs 62 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the first time in his career and needs 15 yards receiving to reach 500 for the fifth time. … TE Juwan Johnson had a season-high 50 yards receiving and his third TD catch of the season last week. … DL Bryan Bresee had a sack, two passes defensed and blocked a field goal last week. Bresee also has a sack in each of his past three games. … Saints DL Chase Young, drafted second overall in 2020 by Washington, has a tackle for loss in two of his past three home games. Young was traded from Washington to San Francisco during last season and came to New Orleans as a fee agent in 2024. … DT Khalen Saunders had his second sack of season last week. … LB Demario Davis had his fourth career interception last week. He has four passes defensed in his past four games. … CB Alontae Taylor had his 13th pass defensed of the season last week.

Fantasy tip

Defensively, New Orleans has struggled against quarterbacks who escape pressure and run well. So, there’s potential for Daniels to have a big day running and throwing.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.