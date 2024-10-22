Four Downs with the Commanders: Pounding the Panthers with an eye on the ribs

WTOP's Dave Preston examines the Washington Commanders' 40-7 bludgeoning of Carolina despite Jayden Daniels being knocked out of the game with a rib injury.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) runs from Carolina Panthers defensive end LaBryan Ray (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) runs from Carolina Panthers defensive end LaBryan Ray (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) So much for an easy week. The Washington Commanders (5-2) should be basking in and celebrating the team’s complete bludgeoning of Carolina. The 40-7 victory was basically wrapped up at halftime when one of its legends, Darrell Green, had his No. 28 jersey number retired.

Brian Robinson Jr. returned to the lineup and ran for 71 yards plus a touchdown while Terry McLaurin tallied six catches for 98 yards. And the much-maligned defense put the Burgundy and Gold on the board the first time they were on the field thanks to a 67-yard interception return by Dante Fowler Jr.

But instead of anticipating a 4:25 p.m. kickoff against Chicago (as well as a showdown of this year’s top two draft picks), the Burgundy and Gold are focused on the rib injury suffered by Jayden Daniels on his first carry of the day. The face and future of the franchise did not return to the field and head coach Dan Quinn says the rookie is day-to-day.

First Down: If Daniels can’t start against Chicago, Marcus Mariota will get the nod. The veteran threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina, settling in rather comfortably which is what you want from your backup. It would be his first start since December 2022 when the former No. 2 overall pick was playing for Atlanta.

Second Down: Washington remains a half-game ahead of Philadelphia, who gave ex-Giant Saquon Barkley one huge homecoming as the running back ran for 176 yards in the Eagles’ 28-3 win at MetLife Stadium. It’s the worst of times for the G-Men, who are 2-5 and sinking like a stone in the standings (they’re 15th in the NFC).

In a tale of one city, it’s also the worst of times for the New York Jets who got roasted Sunday night by Pittsburgh (love the old-school block numerals for the Steelers by the way) and are 2-5 despite a relatively healthy Aaron Rodgers and every move made to suit his desires.

Third Down: Washington moved the chains on five of 10 attempts, four of eight after Daniels left with injury. Marcus Mariota completed 4 of 6 passes for three conversions while scrambling for a first down once and running once to set up a better spot for a field goal (it was 37-7 at that point and we’ll give him a pass here). Daniels completed his lone pass attempt to Austin Ekeler (he was held five yards shy of the goal line and they kicked a field goal) while Brian Robinson Jr. moved the chains on a third-and-1 earlier on that scoring drive.

The top target? Dyami Brown saw a pair of passes thrown his way (both were incomplete) while Olamide Zaccheaus, Noah Brown and Terry McLaurin moved the chains with catches on their only third-down pass-receiving opportunities.

Yardage breakdown: 1-2 on third and short, 2-2 when needing four to six yards, 2-6 on third and long.

Flag on the Play: Washington was whistled nine times (a first-quarter defensive offside against Clelin Ferrell was declined) with six of the accepted penalties against the offense (three false starts, two holds, plus an ineligible downfield pass) and two on defense (illegal block on an interception return plus a neutral zone infraction).

Zach Ertz was flagged for a pair of false starts to give him four penalties for the season which ties him with Sam Cosmi for the most on the team (Cosmi was the guilty party on the ineligible downfield pass infraction). False starts (11) and offensive/special teams holding (six) are the most frequent penalties through seven weeks.

The most costly penalty? We’re not counting the fourth quarter neutral zone infraction that helped the Panthers on their lone touchdown drive to avert the shutout. I’m looking at a false start in the first quarter on Ertz that turned a third-and-10 at Carolina’s 46-yard line into a third-and-15 from the Washington 49. They were forced to punt.

Fourth Down: Washington’s back with the No. 1 team on CBS as Jim Nantz and Tony Romo (plus sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson) will be calling their second Commanders game in three weeks, only this time on the 4:25 p.m. national TV window. One almost feels bad for Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and the Amazon gang who had Commanders-Bears in prime time the last two years playing two completely unwatchable games only to have this gem taking place on Sunday.

