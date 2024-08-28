Commanders turn to Jayden Daniels to quarterback a new era for Washington football

It is a whole new era for Washington football, with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at the forefront.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scores on a touchdown run past New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Oliver (23) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in East Rutherford. N.J. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP/Pamela Smith) Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scores on a touchdown run past New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Oliver (23) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in East Rutherford. N.J. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP/Pamela Smith) WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (4-13)

EXPECTATIONS: It is a whole new era for Washington football, with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at the forefront. The No. 2 pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU is set to be the team’s eighth different starter at football’s most important position in as many seasons. He leads a roster totally remade by new general manager Adam Peters and coached by Dan Quinn, brought in to make the Commanders competitive. This regime does not want to call it a rebuild, even though the external expectations are not high in the NFC East with Philadelphia, Dallas and the New York Giants. Daniels’ success depends not just on his ability to adjust to the NFL, but a rebuilt offensive line’s ability to keep him upright and the options around him beyond elite receiver Terry McLaurin. Six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner anchors a defense that also looks entirely different from the unit that ranked last in the league last season.

NEW FACES: Daniels, Quinn, Wagner, QB Marcus Mariota, RB Austin Ekeler, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, rookie WR Luke McCaffrey, TE Zach Ertz, rookie TE Ben Sinnott, rookie LT Brandon Coleman, G Nick Allegretti, C Tyler Biadasz, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, DE Dorance Armstrong, OLB Dante Fowler, rookie DT Johnny Newton, LB Frankie Luvu, LB Anthony Pittman, rookie CB Mike Sainristil, CB Michael Davis, S Jeremy Chinn, defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., K Cade York.

KEY LOSSES: QB Sam Howell, WR Jahan Dotson, WR Curtis Samuel, TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno, LB Cody Barton, CB Kendall Fuller, S Kam Curl, K Joey Slye.

STRENGTHS: Daniels’ potential gives the organization plenty of optimism about the future, and the one-two running back punch of Brian Robinson Jr. and Ekeler should help immediately, making the offense more balanced than last season. The offensive line also should be better than the group that allowed Howell to be sacked 65 times, more than any other QB in the NFL. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne anchor the inside of the defensive line, which looks totally different in the aftermath of trading away pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the deadline last year.

WEAKNESSES: Change can be good, but a lack of continuity on each side of the ball could take time for the offense and defense to come together. Daniels will need to find passing targets beyond McLaurin as he deals with the typical growing pains of being a rookie QB. On defense, the linebacking group and secondary are major questions given how many new starters are involved. The kicking game also bears watching, since York was acquired late in training camp.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: The purge from Ron Rivera’s four seasons in charge as coach and head of football operations continued. Dotson, Washington’s 2022 first-round pick, was traded to Philadelphia, and 2023 first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes got looks mostly as a backup. Jamin Davis, taken as a linebacker in the first round in 2021, was shifted to edge rusher and stuck around mainly as a result of how well he handled that change. Only roughly a dozen players drafted by Rivera’s regime remain on the roster.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: As long as someone emerges from the group of McCaffrey, Zaccheaus and holdover Dyami Brown to keep McLaurin from getting double-teamed every snap, the Ohio State product should thrive with Daniels throwing him the ball. McLaurin has a little DeAndre Hopkins in him in that he has shown to be quarterback-proof, topping 1,000 yards in four of his five professional seasons (and more than 900 in 14 games as a rookie) despite playing with 10 different starters. Daniels and McLaurin started developing a strong rapport in offseason workouts that should benefit them in the coming months.

