300 kids get an inside look at Washington Commanders training camp

On Sunday, the Washington Commanders hosted around 300 kids from across the D.C. area as part of Kids Day at their training camp in Ashburn, Virginia.

Students from a handful of D.C. high schools and other community youth groups got the chance to see the team in action at the facility in Ashburn.

When the ownership group led by Josh Harris took over the Washington Commanders last season, the new owners said one of their top priorities was developing a more intimate relationship with the fan base.

On Sunday, the team hosted around 300 kids from across the D.C. area as part of Kids Day at Commanders training camp.

Students from a handful of D.C. high schools and other community youth groups saw the team in action at their practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia.

It’s part of five training camp days open to the public this preseason.

Crystal Pruitt watched from the sidelines alongside some kids from the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

“We’re considered a VIP today, and this has been an amazing experience thus far,” Pruitt said. “Even though we’ve only been here a short time it has been great. These kids are loving it.”

The Children’s Inn provides residential services for families whose children are getting clinical care at NIH. They stay free of charge and get to go on field trips like Sunday’s to give them a chance to get out in public and enjoy a day away from NIH.

One of the children there, named Landon, said it was his first time seeing the Commanders team in person.

“It’s a pretty cool experience, but they definitely are a lot bigger in person,” Landon said.

Bobby Hutton, who was there with his 4-year-old son Lil’ Bobby, said he’s had trouble securing tickets for training camp in the past. But they were lucky on Sunday.

“I kept asking around for tickets for him, because I want to make sure he gets that experience at least once a year until he starts getting older and going to games,” Hutton said. “And someone came onto Instagram and said, ‘Hey, I got two tickets for Sunday.’ So we’re here and I’m really excited to have him here.”

Some local youth football players also got the chance to see their idols in action. Landon Martin plays for the Williamsburg High School football team.

“Getting to see the players, getting to see how they practice versus how we practice, getting to see the different drills they do and things like that. It’s exciting,” Martin said.

