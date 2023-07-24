New Commanders owner Josh Harris aims to earn trust, win back disgruntled fans

New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris knows there's a big challenge ahead as he seeks to reengage long-frustrated fans.

Josh Harris, the leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, speaks at an introductory NFL football news conference at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon)

“Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust,” Harris wrote in a letter to Commanders fans that the team shared on social media.

Magic Johnson, part of the Commanders’ new ownership group, told fans at Friday’s pep rally in Legends Plaza outside FedEx Field that it will require some time.

“It’s gonna take all of us, your passion, your love for the Commanders and this team, it’s gonna take Coach (Ron Rivera) and his incredible staff, and it’s gonna take the great players that we have on our team,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he was confident the team can regain its former successes on the field and in the community.

“If we can all come together, support each other, love each other, and be down for one common goal, and that’s to win.”

Former head coach Joe Gibbs said in the year he’s had the chance to get to know Josh Harris, and has more recently met other members of the ownership group: “You’ve got people who grew up here, and care about the team.”

Gibbs won three Super Bowl titles over 12 years with Washington.

“I have told them this is the greatest sports franchise in the world, with the greatest fan base in the world,” Gibbs said, to cheers from fans during the pep rally.

Gibbs sought to reassure fans the team was in good hands.

“I’ve seen you guys — I think we’ve got something great that’s going on here,” Gibbs told fans. “I know you’re going to do your part, and so I know Josh and his team are committed to do his part.”

Since word of the potential sale was reported in April, fans have reacted enthusiastically about the possibility. The Commanders have already surpassed total revenue for tickets and suites compared to all of last year, according to Front Office Sports, citing information provided by the team.

“Josh has put together this incredible team,” said Johnson. “And we all are passionate about bringing a winner back here, to you, the fans,” as the fans roared.

