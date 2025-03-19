Commanders rework Deebo Samuel’s contract to guarantee $17 million in 2025 salary, AP source says

Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders have reworked the wide receiver's contract to guarantee $17 million this season with $3 million in additional incentives, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders have reworked the wide receiver’s contract to guarantee $17 million this season with $3 million in additional incentives, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team did not announce the restructuring.

Samuel, 29, is entering the final season of the three-year, $71.55 million extension he signed with San Francisco in 2022; his previous base salary wasn’t guaranteed. The Commanders acquired him from the 49ers on March 1 for a fifth-round pick in next month’s draft.

Samuel is one of several high-profile additions made by second-year general manager Adam Peters after his team’s improbable run to the NFC championship game, led by Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington also traded for standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil and signed defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise, cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Will Harris.

Samuel, who immediately becomes the No. 2 receiver for Daniels after Terry McLaurin, made 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season with the 49ers. The South Carolina product has 334 receptions for 4,792 yards and 22 TDs since making his NFL debut in 2019.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

