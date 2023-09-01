FedEx Field gets a dozen new food vendors

The Commanders new owners think it’s time for a facelift at FedEx Field. That includes a dozen new food vendors for fans this fall.
The culinary additions are part of a $40 million investment in FedEx Field announced by the team Thursday, which also include new suites and general maintenance upgrades.
Here are the food vendor additions:
- Hill Country BBQ – Sections 105,126, 326
- Pardon My Cheesesteak – Sections 120, 330, 402
- DC Half Smokes – Sections 123, 405
- Paisano’s Pizza – Sections 136,3178
- Washington Grill – Section 119
- Capitol Kettle Corn – Section 137
- Fuku by David Chang – Sections 329, 411
- Visitors Dog – Section 317
- Loaded Mac – Section 320
- Jerry’s Seafood – Section 331
- Swizzler – Section 447
- DMV Crab Rolls – Section 102
FedEx Field also has three new themed suites. An arcade-themed suites with an air hockey table and retro games like Pac-Man and NFL Blitz, as well as Madden ’23 on Xbox, a Legends suite decorated with player lockers, benches, astroturf and art commemorating the team’s history, and a Military suite with artwork that honors all six branches of the U.S. military.
FedEx Field has already completed the installation of new sound systems and video boards.
