FedEx Field gets a dozen new food vendors

The Commanders new owners think it’s time for a facelift at FedEx Field. That includes a dozen new food vendors for fans this fall.

The culinary additions are part of a $40 million investment in FedEx Field announced by the team Thursday, which also include new suites and general maintenance upgrades.

Here are the food vendor additions:

FedEx Field also has three new themed suites. An arcade-themed suites with an air hockey table and retro games like Pac-Man and NFL Blitz, as well as Madden ’23 on Xbox, a Legends suite decorated with player lockers, benches, astroturf and art commemorating the team’s history, and a Military suite with artwork that honors all six branches of the U.S. military.

FedEx Field has already completed the installation of new sound systems and video boards.