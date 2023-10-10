‘Warrior:’ Commanders produce video documenting comeback of Brian Robinson, Jr.

The Washington Commanders have produced and released a documentary-style video, on the life and rehabilitation of running back Brian Robinson, Jr., who returned to playing weeks after being shot twice in the leg in August 2022.

Titled “Warrior,” the film includes interviews with Robinson, family members, high school and college coaches, Commanders teammates and head coach Ron Rivera.

Robinson recalled the evening he was shot, by two teenage suspects, who have been arrested and charged as adults.

“I stayed up — I stayed up that whole night,” he said in the film. “Waiting on the doctor to come and tell me, whatever the good or bad news was.”

He remembers being relieved by the news he received: “At least I’ll be able to walk again, at least I’ll be able to run again.”

The film portrays Robinson’s determination to rehabilitate himself, beginning with a return — on crutches — to the team’s practice facility. He was encouraged by the support of his teammates and coaches.

“That’s the type of energy I needed around me,” he said. “I wanted to continue being positive, keep my head up, even through the worst situation in my life.”

After knee surgery, and an aggressive rehabilitation program, Robinson was back on the field in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

A few weeks later, when playing against the Atlanta Falcons, he received the game ball from Rivera, after his first career 100 yard rushing game.

