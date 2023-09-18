After first 2-0 start since 2011, Commanders fans say they’re optimistic

The Washington Commanders are off to a 2-0 start, and even though the wins were ugly, fans who spoke with WTOP aren't struggling to find reasons for optimism.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's John Domen reports on how the Commanders' 2-0 start has fans thinking Super Bowl

The Washington Commanders are off to a 2-0 start — their best start since 2011 — and even though the wins were ugly, and against bad teams, fans who spoke with WTOP aren’t struggling to find reasons for optimism.

“I feel like coach Rivera has them locked in as far as far as the belief and the ability to take it all the way to the Super Bowl,” said Timmy Adeyiga of Largo, Maryland.

Yes, suddenly fans of a team that hasn’t even won a playoff game since the 2005 season, and more than that since 1991, is dreaming big again.

“Super Bowl bound!” said Leo Carroll.

Fans gave credit for the early season success to both head coach Ron Rivera, and the new ownership group led by Josh Harris.

“Finally got rid of Daniel Snyder,” noted Carroll. “A lot of time when you’re a bad person a lot of people don’t play for you. So they’ll play for you, but don’t play for you, if you know what I mean?”

“Just a new energy, the fresh air, has everyone excited,” said Jack Jacqua-Pinkard.

Next Sunday, the team hosts the Buffalo Bills, who have recently reigned over the AFC East with a powerful offense led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is from Montgomery County.

“Next week is going to be a great, tough task,” said Jacqua-Pinkard.

“They got Josh Allen, but that don’t matter,” said Carroll.

What about Diggs?

“That don’t matter either,” he said, predicting a win to go 3-0.

And beyond that?

“Could be in Las Vegas! They could take us all the way to Vegas,” where the next Super Bowl is being played, said Adeyiga. “Las Vegas at the end of the year in February.”

And he predicted burgundy and gold confetti would fall to the field at the end of the game.

Of course, the last football fan WTOP spoke within the shadow of FedEx Field was a bit more cautious about the early season success.

“I’m not a Commanders fan but I’m actually kind of glad to see them do moderately well as much as I’m supposed to not like the team,” said an Eagles fan named Eshawn. “They’ve been so long with the Snyder era and they’ve just been a middling, terribly managed football team.”

He credited the culture change with the new ownership for the success too and hoped that the Commanders fans were soaking it up.

“I think people understate how much that matters to a sports franchise,” he said.

And Eshawn didn’t have much concern about what the Commanders might do this year.

And now that they’re 2-0?

“They could still screw this up, I’m sure, like they always have,” he said with a laugh. “Talk to me in Week 7 or Week 8 and see where we’re at. Go Birds.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.