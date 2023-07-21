LISTEN: How will new Commanders owners bring back old fans?

A former marketing executive for the Washington football team suggests ways for the team to bring disaffected fans back into the fold, such as improving transportation to and from games and upgrading technology at the stadium.

George Mason University sports business professor George Perry

Washington Commanders fans will be watching closely as the team prepares to make a comeback on and off the field.

The new owners are expected to bring new life to the team. George Mason University Sports Business Professor George Perry, a former marketing executive for the team, says that means drawing fans back in.

He suggests taking steps to improve transportation to and from games, upgrading technology and bringing back decades-old traditions during games could help the new owners bring team pride back to the city.

“It starts with making fans a priority, getting out there in the community — both the owners and the players,” he said.

Even some modest stadium upgrades at FedEx Field could go a long way, such as parking improvements and a better shuttle to and from the Metro.

“And then … simple upgrades to the stadium to make it feel like it’s a modern stadium, whether it’s the concessions, whether it’s the Jumbotron and the visuals,” he added.

