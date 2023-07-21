LISTEN: How will new Commanders owners bring back old fans?

Washington Commanders fans will be watching closely as the team prepares to make a comeback on and off the field.
The new owners are expected to bring new life to the team. George Mason University Sports Business Professor George Perry, a former marketing executive for the team, says that means drawing fans back in.
He suggests taking steps to improve transportation to and from games, upgrading technology and bringing back decades-old traditions during games could help the new owners bring team pride back to the city.
“It starts with making fans a priority, getting out there in the community — both the owners and the players,” he said.
Even some modest stadium upgrades at FedEx Field could go a long way, such as parking improvements and a better shuttle to and from the Metro.
“And then … simple upgrades to the stadium to make it feel like it’s a modern stadium, whether it’s the concessions, whether it’s the Jumbotron and the visuals,” he added.
