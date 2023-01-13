Jeremy Reaves earns first-team All-Pro selection

Just three weeks after hearing the unforgettable news that he was selected to his first career Pro Bowl, Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves received yet another accolade: First-team All-Pro.

This is the first year of the Associated Press’ new voting system, where voters got to make their selections for both a first and second team. All six special teams players selected to the first team were first-time selections.

Reaves has played all four years of his career in Washington. After bouncing around from Washington’s active roster and practice squad to begin his career, he earned himself a spot on the Commanders’ 53-man roster for the first time.

Not only was this a huge achievement for Reaves, but he went on to play in all 17 games and had his best season yet. He tallied a total of 33 tackles, 20 of them being solos. 17 of his tackles came on special teams, ranking second in the league only behind San Francisco 49ers’ George Odum (21).

To add to the excitement, just a couple days before Christmas, Reaves received the news from head coach Ron Rivera that he was selected to his first-ever Pro Bowl.

This was one of the most heart-warming moments of the year when Rivera shook Reaves’ hand letting him know he was going to be a Pro Bowl starter. Reaves was moved to tears and his teammates’ reactions said it all, including Terry McLaurin.

“He deserves it,” McLaurin said. “He’s a difference maker. He’s been a difference maker all year for us.”