‘Full circle moment’: Jeremy Reaves emotional after first Pro Bowl nod

ASHBURN, Va — One of the most heartwarming and rewarding moments of the Washington Commanders’ 2022 season took place at the team’s facility on Wednesday. Head coach Ron Rivera received word from the NFL that four of his players were selected for the Pro Bowl and then proceeded to individually call each one into his office to share the news.

The first three players that spoke with Rivera weren’t necessarily surprise selections. Punter Tress Way, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen have all turned in spectacular campaigns. Yet, only Allen had an idea as to why he was being called into his coach’s office; Way and McLaurin were both caught off guard yet filled with joy after hearing the news.

Once Allen left Rivera’s office, Washington’s final Pro Bowl selection, safety Jeremy Reaves, walked in. Reaves had no idea what was about to transpire, admitting “I thought I did something wrong.” The head coach kept his head down at first, confusing Reaves. Then, Rivera lifted up, stuck his right hand out and said the following: “Congratulations, you’re the Pro Bowl special teams guy.”

Reaves immediately began to cry before embracing Rivera, who repeatedly told the 26-year-old “you earned it, young man.” Then, Way appeared out of the corner and the two special teamers embraced with a several-second long hug.

“Every emotion you can possibly think of is every emotion I experienced because it’s every emotion I’ve experienced throughout my life,” Reaves told reporters Thursday. “I’ve experienced the [happiness] of winning the division. I’ve experienced the sadness of getting cut. I experienced [being excited] getting my first start. I’ve experienced all of that. So, all of that came back full circle at this one moment.”

Way, now a two-time Pro Bowler, almost seemed more excited that Reaves made it than he did for himself.

“Reaves and I both knew we were in the mix for the Pro Bowl. … Reaves was in the mix because he’s making every frickin’ play under the sun,” Way said. “As soon as I heard I made it, obviously I was just jacked [up]. But coach said there was one more guy. And when coach said that, no disrespect to the rest of my teammates, but … I was just thinking ‘please let it be Reaves.’ When he said Reaves, I lost it. I just started crying.”

“To see how happy he was for me in that moment, it was awesome,” Reaves said about Way. “That’s my guy and I love him, man. I’ll do anything for him.”

Once Reaves left Rivera’s office, he immediately gave his father a call. When his dad answered, Reaves asked “‘Are you standing up or are you sitting down?’ He was like ‘I’m in the middle of the mall back home, what’s up?’ I told him ‘take a seat.’ I called him and he was crying.”

Reaves then called his sister, his stepfather and other family members to share the moment. The safety long thought about his mom, whom he was very close with before she passed away on Thanksgiving Day in 2021.

“She played a pivotal role in all of this,” Reaves said. “… I’m thankful for her. That’s the woman that brought me into the world. That’s who gave me life. I owe everything to her. Without her, there is no me. I know she’s listening now. So, thank you, Mom. Your baby boy is here.”

Once Reaves got home, he sat on the couch for two hours and put his phone on do not disturb. He did his best to soak in the moment and look back on everything he’s been through.

“I thought about getting cut four times,” Reaves said. “I thought about going undrafted. I thought about breaking my back in high school. I thought about all the trials I’ve been through, all the steps I had to take to keep overcoming despite what I was going through.”

After going undrafted in 2019, Reaves signed with the Eagles but was waived during roster cuts. In 2020 and 2021, Reaves had multiple stints on both Washington’s active roster and practice squad. The coaching staff liked what they saw from him, but for one reason or another was unable to firmly cement himself on the team’s 53-man roster before this season. This past August, Reaves made Washington’s initial 53-man roster for the first time in his career.

“I always wanted my story to be told to inspire somebody else,” Reaves said.” … I was given obstacles. I’ve been through the ups and downs, the highs and lows.”

This season, Reaves has taken pride in being a stout special teams player. He’s played 347 special teams snaps this season and leads the NFL in special teams tackles with 16. The fourth-year veteran has embraced any responsibility given to him, which has impacted several of his teammates and coaches.

“The new guys, what do they know him as? ‘That’s what a Pro Bowler looks like,'” special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor said. “The guys that have been with Jeremy the whole time see the development. Wherever you jumped on the story, it’s a great story.”

Once hearing the news, McLaurin told Rivera “he deserved it. He’s been a difference maker all year for us.” That sentiment is echoed throughout Washington’s locker room. Several of Reaves’ teammates took to social media on Wednesday to congratulate him for a well-deserved, but also well-earned honor.

“All these guys in here have really supported me through everything I’ve been through, whether that’s being cut or the loss of my mother,” Reaves said. “They’ve all been pivotal for where I am today. I can’t take credit for this by myself. It takes a village. And, this has been my village, along with my family and friends. They’ve all just been there for me.”