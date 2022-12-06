A player-by-player evaluation of the Commanders’ offense before final stretch

Before the Commanders begin their crucial late-season stretch that will determine whether the squad advances to the playoffs, here's a player-by-player evaluation of the most important offensive players.

The Commanders, finally, are on their bye. After their late-season break, they’ll return for four vital games against the Giants, the 49ers, the Browns and the Cowboys.

Before the team begins that stretch, which will determine whether the squad advances to the playoffs, here’s a player-by-player evaluation of the most important offensive players…

Quarterback

Taylor Heinicke: “Where would this unit be without him?” is a question that Heinicke forces one to consider on a weekly basis. The tone that is used when posing the query, meanwhile, can be really different. He’s been in the lineup for a 5-1-1 span that few, if anyone, saw coming, but he also caps the crew’s downfield potential and throws too many interceptable balls per appearance. Ron Rivera, though, is still sticking with him as starter, and the locker room favorite will either make his coach look very smart or very foolish for doing so.

Carson Wentz: Wentz has publicly been supportive of Heinicke but he no doubt is lamenting being on the bench and missing out on playing in an offense that’s functioning better than the one he left after Week 6. Perhaps he’ll get his shot soon in a supremely pivotal time.

Running back

Brian Robinson Jr.: Robinson Jr. is averaging 20 carries per game in his last four outings and he’s deserving of that giant workload, too. He’s running more decisively, looks to have his training camp burst back and is routinely punishing those who are unfortunate enough to meet him in the hole.

Antonio Gibson: Robinson’s emergence has dulled Gibson’s offensive role a bit, yet Gibson remains capable of being efficient with fewer touches or starring as the main man in a contest that calls for him to step up.

Jonathan Williams: With J.D. McKissic out for the year, Williams has gone from afterthought to third option in the backfield. He produced 22 yards on four attempts versus the Falcons and can definitely handle more if required.

Wide receiver

Terry McLaurin: Washington’s most beloved member is on the brink of eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark and should go on to set a new career high as he continues to wow with his reliability, toughness and precision.

Curtis Samuel: Samuel’s up to 54 catches for 556 yards to go along with 31 carries for 188 yards, and with those reps, he’s scored four times. He’s been incredibly useful and, just as importantly, durable in his second go-round with the organization.

Jahan Dotson: Seeing Dotson haul in five passes and that dazzling touchdown in the tie with the Giants was awfully encouraging. Before then, he and Heinicke had yet to demonstrate much of a connection together.

Dyami Brown: Brown’s 2022 has been a smidge better than his 2021, but overall, he’s just not earning that many targets on what’s become a crowded section of the depth chart. His percentage of snaps played has been cut in half compared to a year ago.

Cam Sims: Aside from an occasional grab over the middle, Sims’ name mostly gets mentioned in special teams situations.

Dax Milne: Milne’s missed the last two weeks with an injury and has drawn the ire of fans for not doing much with his gig as punt returner.

Tight end

Logan Thomas: Thomas looked like his old self in the victory over Houston. However, his blocking has left some to be desired, and him and Heinicke are having trouble linking up in the red zone.

John Bates: Bates nabbed a six-pointer when Atlanta visited FedEx Field and is a real force as a run blocker. He feels like the kind of guy who will have a decade-long career, at least, by thriving with the details of his job.

Cole Turner: The preseason hype about Turner has dissipated entirely, as his only two receptions came all the way back in Week 6. His skill set is still intriguing, though.

Offensive line

Charles Leno Jr.: Leno isn’t necessarily a top-tier left tackle, but he has been in on every single offensive play thus far and hasn’t missed a start since he was elevated to that duty in Chicago early in 2015. That is endlessly impressive.

Andrew Norwell: Norwell, who isn’t ever going to win any agility competitions or lead the charge out in the open grass, has paired up with Leno to form a good duo on the left side of the line.

Tyler Larsen: Dating back to Week 6, Larsen has done a lot to steady the O-line. Sadly, another injury is going to interrupt that — and it might end up interrupting a lot more.

Sam Cosmi: Cosmi’s audition at right guard didn’t even last the entire Giants tilt, as he exited with an ankle ailment. Staying healthy has been a huge challenge for the 2021 second-round choice.

Trai Turner: Like Cosmi, health hasn’t been Turner’s best attribute. To be fair to the veteran, Turner had improved his contributions before coming up gimpy in Week 12, so hopefully, he will be able to suit up post-bye.

Wes Schweitzer: The versatile Schweitzer better be ready to wear a lot of hats for the rest of December and into early January, because his bunch may need him to bounce around up front depending on who’s inactive.

Cornelius Lucas: The swing tackle’s rough afternoon in the clash with the Vikings is becoming more of a distant memory due to his laudable work on the right side.

Nick Martin: Martin was a weak link when he was slotted in as center in Weeks 4 and 5, which makes the thought of him assuming that spot again a worrying one.

