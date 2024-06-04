2024 DC Primary Election: Council, presidential and congressional races (live results)

D.C. voters are deciding their party's pick for various D.C. Council seats, for president and for shadow representatives in Congress in the city's 2024 primary election.

D.C.’s primary election results will be posted as they come in after polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Only contested races are shown below. Incumbent Democrat Brooke Pinto is running unopposed in Ward 2. Republican Nate Derenge is running unopposed in his party in Ward 8 and Statehood Green Party candidate Darryl Moch is running unopposed in his party for the at-large Council seat.

There are also Republican and Statehood Green party candidates running unopposed in D.C.’s congressional races.

DC Council At-large — Democratic Primary

DC Council Ward 4 — Democratic Primary

DC Council Ward 7 — Democratic Primary

DC Council Ward 8 — Democratic Primary

US Presidential Primary — Democratic

DC Delegate to the US House — Democratic Primary

DC Shadow US Senator — Democratic Primary

DC Shadow Representative in US House — Democratic Primary

