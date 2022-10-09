The Commanders' 2022 season may effectively be over. The fact that October isn't even halfway over speaks to how poorly things are going for Washington.

Commanders are at a loss after falling short vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — The Commanders’ 2022 season may effectively be over. The fact that October isn’t even halfway over speaks to how poorly things are going for Washington.

On Sunday, Ron Rivera’s club fell to the Titans 21-17. The loss marks the franchise’s fourth-straight and knocks the team even further behind in what’s a very competitive NFC East.

Rivera’s third season with the organization was supposed to be where its ascension occurred. Instead, there’s a legitimate question as to how far this operation can sink in a year where all of its division rivals are off to strong starts.

Despite an overall messy afternoon at FedEx Field, the Commanders had a chance to win it at the end. A start-and-stop possession somehow reached the two-yard line, but with six seconds left, Carson Wentz was picked off when targeting running back J.D. McKissic.

To call that pass crushing would be a severe understatement.

Week 5’s matchup with Tennessee wasn’t as uninspiring as a whole as the squad’s last two outings — losses to Philadelphia and Dallas — yet it was ultimately just as fruitless. The Wentz-led offense finally produced a couple of explosive plays — namely Dyami Brown’s pair of touchdowns — but the unit was an appalling 1-for-11 on third downs and failed to consistently move the ball when Wentz and Brown weren’t connecting.

Penalties were also a problem for the Commanders, who simply aren’t talented enough or hot enough these days to overcome silly mistakes. In the end, they were flagged for nine separate infractions.

A trip to Chicago for a Thursday night affair is next for Washington, meaning there’s at least an opportunity to quickly put this result in the rearview mirror. Unfortunately, with the way the Commanders are trending, another loss could very well be coming.