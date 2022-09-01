Ryan Kerrigan, Trent Williams among additions to Washington’s 90 greatest players list

To commemorate the 90-year anniversary of the founding of the franchise, the Washington Commanders have added a handful of former players (and one former coach) to their list of the ‘90 Greatest’ in team history.

Williams, Kerrigan among adds to 90 greatest players list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

To commemorate the 90-year anniversary of the founding of the franchise, the Washington Commanders have added a handful of former players (and one former coach) to their list of the ‘90 Greatest’ in team history.

Washington announced 10 additions to the 90 Greatest Players list on Thursday: Champ Bailey, DeAngelo Hall, London Fletcher, Larry Peccatiello, Chris Cooley, Ryan Kerrigan, Darryl Grant, Trent Williams, Stephen Davis, and Santana Moss. Seven of the 10 newest additions made their mark on franchise history during the 21st century.

The new additions to our pic.twitter.com/hFhl8vODP5 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 1, 2022

The recent history of the team is littered with the defensive prowess of Kerrigan, whose 95.5 sacks from 2011-20 is the franchise’s all-time record. Kerrigan, who was often listed as a linebacker but mostly played as a defensive end, earned four Pro Bowl nods during his time with the franchise.

“It’s pretty damn cool, man,” Kerrigan said Thursday of his inclusion on the list. “Obviously, 90-year history of this franchise—to be part of that group is pretty special to me.”

Kerrigan was drafted one year after Trent Williams, arguably the best offensive lineman Washington fielded over the last couple of decades. Williams was a seven-time Pro-Bowler in Washington from 2010-18, until a year-long medical/contract holdout ended with him getting traded to the 49ers. He’s still one of the best linemen in football, earning an All-Pro selection in San Francisco in 2021.

“I always loved Trent as a teammate, loved him as a friend, and it’s awesome to still see him playing so well,” Kerrigan said. “Definitely a well-deserved honor for him as well.”

Champ Bailey and DeAngelo Hall were two of Washington’s best secondary players since the turn of the century, combining for 41 interceptions, 1,109 tackles and five Pro Bowls during their time in D.C., though they never overlapped as teammates. Hall is 10th on the team’s all-time interception leaderboard with 23; Bailey is 15th with 18.

London Fletcher is one of the best defensive players in franchise history, though he was (and arguably continues to be) one of the most underrated linebackers in NFL lore. An ironman, Fletcher never missed a game in his career and was voted to the Pro Bowl four times in his playing days, all with Washington.

Tight end Chris Cooley and wide receiver Santana Moss bolstered some of Washington’s most electric offenses in recent memory. Cooley holds the NFL tight end record for recording at least six receiving touchdowns in each of his first four seasons, while Moss finished his career third in franchise history in receptions (581), and fourth in receiving yards (7,867). Cooley and Moss combined for three Pro Bowls in D.C.

Turning back the clock, Darryl Grant was a key piece of the Redskins’ defensive line during two of their Super Bowl championships during the 1980s, recording 27 sacks over 10 seasons of work in Washington. It was during this time that he was coached by Larry Peccatiello, who split time as linebackers coach and defensive coordinator over 13 seasons beginning in 1981. Peccatiello’s defensive schemes were massive components of all three of Washington’s Super Bowl wins.

Stephen Davis spent seven seasons running the ball in D.C., racking up almost 6,000 rushing yards en route to two Pro Bowls. He led the league in rushing touchdowns (17) and yards per game (100.4) in 1999.

“Just the way they work, it’s not normal,” Jonathan Allen said, commending the new inductees to the list. “I feel like you have to be a little crazy to do some of the things that they’ve done and what it takes to be successful in the NFL. You see how hard they work, it makes it easier to match their intensity.”