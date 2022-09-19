Lions troll Commanders with Michigan-outlined ‘Victory Monday’ coffee mug

Lions troll Commanders with Michigan-outlined coffee mug originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The Lions haven’t done much winning…

Lions troll Commanders with Michigan-outlined coffee mug originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Lions haven’t done much winning over the last few seasons, but their social media team knows how to celebrate when they do.

Detroit (1-1) ran away with a 36-27 win over the Commanders (1-1) on Sunday, fending off a late comeback effort by Carson Wentz and Co. to clinch their first win of the year. On Monday, the team posted a photo of a Michigan-style Commanders coffee mug in a nod to the mugs with Washington state outlines that the Commanders mistakenly sold at FedEx Field in Week 1.

That Victory Monday coffee hits different pic.twitter.com/lFkTSA9LQx — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 19, 2022

The original mugs were sold at an official team truck outside the Commanders’ stadium prior to their opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After NBC Sports Washington’s Pete Hailey revealed the misprint, the team sent him one of the mugs in question at practice last week.

Well played, Lions. Next week, they’ll look to start their first winning streak in two years.