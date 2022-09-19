Hailey’s Notebook: What stood out re-watching Commanders’ Week 2 loss to Lions

Here's what stood out to NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey from the Week 2 loss to the Lions.

Pete Hailey is not a current or former NFL player, nor is he a current or former NFL coach. He is a reporter. Therefore, this space won’t be used to closely analyze schemes or assign blame on coverage breakdowns or anything like that related to the Commanders, because those things are hard to discern without knowing the design of and plan for a given play.

That said, he does cover Washington on a day-to-day basis, meaning he can (hopefully) pass along helpful observations after re-watching each of the franchise’s games. So, here’s what stood out to him from the Week 2 loss to the Lions:

The Commanders allowed three — THREE — plays of 49-plus yards in the first quarter alone at Ford Field. Amon-Ra St. Brown got it started on a crossing route that Benjamin St-Juste and William Jackson III miscommunicated on, resulting in St. Brown having half the state of Michigan to navigate after making a reception that ultimately spanned 49 yards. Then, D’Andre Swift knifed through the defensive line, took advantage of what appeared to be a poor angle by Darrick Forrest (see the tweet below) and sprinted for a 50-yard gain. Lastly, Khalif Raymond returned a Tress Way post-safety free kick for 52 yards thanks to a bunch of excellent blocks. If the first quarter was a couple of minutes longer, someone from section 212 at the stadium would’ve probably joined in on the fun.



who was stout in the season-opening win against the Jaguars, got outclassed on the strip-sack of that concluded in two points for the home side — and that sequence came on top of the three where Aidan Hutchinson picked up a sack. That shoddy protection, when combined with what was a sputtering rushing effort, explains why Ron Rivera’s club was blanked in the first half. Forrest, unfortunately, wasn’t nearly as productive as he was in Week 1 (that statement can be applied to almost every one of his teammates, by the way). Perhaps his worst rep (aside from his gaffe on the Swift scamper described above) came near the goal line, when Jared Goff and Josh Reynolds combined to burn him for a touchdown in the second quarter. After the snap, Reynolds briefly acted like he was going to engage Forrest on a block, at which point Forrest lunged at him. As soon as that happened, Reynolds gladly blew past him and snagged Goff’s toss for the score. Forrest competes hard and has success at times but his inexperience will lead to mistakes like that one. Kam Curl can’t come back soon enough for Washington.

