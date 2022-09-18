Commanders vs. Lions Week 2 inactives: Jon Allen in, Kam Curl out

The Washington Commanders will have their best defensive player on the field for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions Week 2 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who suffered a minor groin injury in Week 1, is active for Washington. Allen, a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, came off the injury report Friday but returned to the list one day later. Allen entered Sunday’s game questionable but will suit up.

While Allen is good to go, the Commanders will have to wait at least another week for Kam Curl’s 2022 season debut. The third-year veteran has been sidelined with a thumb injury since mid-August and did not play in Week 1. Curl was a limited participant in practice this week.

As Curl remains out, so does rookie Cole Turner. The tight end missed most of the back half of training camp with a hamstring injury, an ailment that also prevented him from suiting up last week. Turner’s NFL debut will have to wait at least another week.

Sticking with the offensive side of the football, Washington will be without right guard Wes Schweitzer, who was ruled out earlier this week with a hamstring injury. Veteran Trai Turner is expected to start in his place.

On the other sideline, the Lions will be without starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who has been ruled out with a back injury. That’s a tough blow for Detroit’s defense, as Oruwariye has emerged as a true No. 1 cornerback over the past year.

Detroit will also be down Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow for Sunday’s game, as he was ruled out earlier this week for a groin injury. Ragnow isn’t the only starter on Detroit’s offensive line that won’t play, as guard Jonah Jackson is also out with a finger injury.

The Lions did receive some good news on the injury front, however, as star running back D’Andre Swift will play against the Commanders. Swift missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury but returned as a limited participant on Friday.

Here are the full inactives for Commanders-Lions…

Washington Commanders inactives:

QB Sam Howell

OL Wes Schweitzer

TE Cole Turner

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

S Kam Curl

OG Chris Paul

No. 79 DT Benning Potoa’e

Detroit Lions inactives

C Frank Ragnow

OG Jonah Jackson

CB Amani Oruwariye

DL Austin Bryant

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

TE James Mitchell

DL Demetrius Taylor