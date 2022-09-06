Commanders to introduce new team dog, Mando, at season opener

Washington announced Tuesday that eight-month-old English black Labrador retriever Mando has been named the franchise’s “Most Valuable Pup” for this season in partnership with K9s for Warriors, a charity organization that provides service dogs to disabled veterans.

Commanders to introduce team dog at season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders have a new MVP.

The Commanders will introduce Mando as their team dog ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Mando, whose name was chosen by Commanders players, will spend the next two to six months living with a volunteer puppy raiser until he’s ready to return to K9s for Warriors and complete his training.

In the meantime, he’ll hang out with the players, coaches and front office to prepare for the social situations he’ll be expected to encounter as a service dog.