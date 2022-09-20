RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia | After Russian occupation, traumatized Ukrainian city emerges | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Home » Washington Commanders » Commanders sign backup center…

Commanders sign backup center Nick Martin in wake of Chase Roullier’s injury

Bijan Todd

September 20, 2022, 1:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Commanders sign C Nick Martin in wake of Roullier’s injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

The Washington Commanders have signed veteran center Nick Martin, the team announced Tuesday.

 

Martin will step in and provide depth at the center position in place of Chase Roullier, who suffered a lower-leg injury during the Commanders’ 36-27 loss in Detroit. Roullier will be out for the foreseeable future as he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per head coach Ron Rivera.

Martin is a five-year veteran of the NFL having played for the Houston Texans and more recently as a backup for the Las Vegas Raiders and preseason signing for the New Orleans Saints. As a Texan, Martin suited up in 62 starts, 46 of which came consecutively.

It’s unclear who will start at center for Washington given the Martin signing. Rivera did mention, though, that veteran Wes Schweitzer is presumed to be the fill-in choice for Roullier for the time being. Beyond Schweitzer, Wes Martin (no relation to Nick and a fourth-round pick for Washington in 2019) should provide further depth in the middle behind Nick Martin.

Third-year veteran Saahdiq Charles and practice squad offensive lineman Jon Toth could be emergency plug-ins at the position as well, per Rivera. Trai Turner, who started at right guard for Schweitzer in Detroit, should remain at RG going forward.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

nick martin

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Air Force creates new office to settle internal 'squabbles' over ABMS

Cloud Exchange 2022: Interior Business Center’s Byron Adkins on customers driving IT goals

Martorana pressed about IT project oversight, role of Federal CIO by House lawmakers

2022 Sammies honors latest crop of federal unsung heroes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up