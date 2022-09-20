Commanders sign backup center Nick Martin in wake of Chase Roullier’s injury

The Washington Commanders have signed veteran center Nick Martin, the team announced Tuesday.

Commanders sign C Nick Martin in wake of Roullier’s injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders have signed veteran center Nick Martin, the team announced Tuesday.

Martin will step in and provide depth at the center position in place of Chase Roullier, who suffered a lower-leg injury during the Commanders’ 36-27 loss in Detroit. Roullier will be out for the foreseeable future as he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per head coach Ron Rivera.

Martin is a five-year veteran of the NFL having played for the Houston Texans and more recently as a backup for the Las Vegas Raiders and preseason signing for the New Orleans Saints. As a Texan, Martin suited up in 62 starts, 46 of which came consecutively.

It’s unclear who will start at center for Washington given the Martin signing. Rivera did mention, though, that veteran Wes Schweitzer is presumed to be the fill-in choice for Roullier for the time being. Beyond Schweitzer, Wes Martin (no relation to Nick and a fourth-round pick for Washington in 2019) should provide further depth in the middle behind Nick Martin.

Third-year veteran Saahdiq Charles and practice squad offensive lineman Jon Toth could be emergency plug-ins at the position as well, per Rivera. Trai Turner, who started at right guard for Schweitzer in Detroit, should remain at RG going forward.