Commanders rookie DT Phidarian Mathis carted off vs. Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders jumped out to an early lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but it came at a price.

Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis suffered a knee injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 1 contest. He remained on the ground for several minutes before a cart arrived on the field to take him into the locker room.

The rookie’s return is questionable, according to Commanders PR.

A second-round pick this past April, Mathis entered the season expected to play a significant number of snaps behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Veteran Daniel Wise figures to be the next man up for Washington’s interior defensive line.