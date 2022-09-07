Carson Wentz, Jon Allen and six others named Commanders’ 2022 captains

The Washington Commanders announced their captains for the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday, with eight total players earning the honor.

On offense, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Logan Thomas were named captains for the second consecutive year. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who the Commanders traded for this offseason, was voted a captain as well.

Left tackle Charles Leno, who’s emerged as the leader of Washington’s offensive line following the departure of longtime guard Brandon Scherff, earned the honor for the first time in his career.

Three Commanders’ defensive players — defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, linebacker Cole Holcomb and cornerback Kendall Fuller — were voted captains, too. Allen was named captain for the fourth time in his career, but this will be the first time both Holcomb and Fuller sport the ‘C’ on their respective jerseys.

To round out Washington’s captains is the longest-tenured player on the Commanders’ roster. That would be punter Tress Way, who has been a captain for the Burgundy and Gold twice before.

Washington also named three alternate captains, should one of the original players be injured. Those players are running back J.D. McKissic (offense), pass rusher Chase Young (defense) and safety Jeremy Reaves (special teams).