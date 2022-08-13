WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Revamped ‘Fight for our Commanders’ fight song unveiled at preseason opener

Ethan Cadeaux, NBC Sports Washington

August 13, 2022, 1:00 PM

Washington reveals official ‘Fight for our Commanders’ fight song originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

FEDEX FIELD — The Washington Commanders revealed their revamped fight song, “Fight for our Commanders,” during pregame festivities for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

On July 26, the Commanders announced that the fight song would be one of two options: “Fight for our Commanders” and “Leaders on a Mission.” The former was chosen as the winner via fan vote.

The lyrics for “Fight for our Commanders” are eerily similar to Washington’s fight song under the old moniker. However, there are a few subtle differences, such as the team name (obviously) and “all of Washington” rather than “sons of Washington.”

Washington’s old fight song, “Fight for Old D.C.!” was written by DMV native Barnee Breeskin. In the making of the revamped fight song, the Commanders collaborated with the Breeskin family, including Barnee’s son David Breeskin and granddaughter, Maria Breeskin-McLain.

“I think Commanders fits well with the old fight song. There’s stuff there that really connects well,” team president Jason Wright said during Washington’s rebrand unveiling on Feb. 2. “That’s one of the reasons we really gravitated towards it.”

Here are the full lyrics for Washington’s new fight song:

Hail to the Commanders!

Hail Victory!

Fight for Our Commanders!

Fight for Old D.C.!

Run or pass or score —

We want a lot more!

Beat ’em, swamp ’em

Touchdown! — Let the points soar!

Fight on! Fight on! Til you have won!

All of Wash-ing-ton! Rah! Rah! Rah!

Hail to the Commanders!

Hail Victory!

Fight for Our Commanders!

Fight for Old D.C.!

