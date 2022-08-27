Madden 23: Jahan Dotson calls on Commanders fans to help raise his player rating

Jahan Dotson would like a word with EA Sports. During a sideline interview with Logan Paulsen during Washington’s 17-15 preseason loss to Baltimore on Saturday night, the Commanders’ wide receiver was asked if he had a message for fans.

Dotson calls on fans to help raise his Madden rating originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jahan Dotson would like a word with EA Sports.

During a sideline interview with Logan Paulsen during Washington’s 17-15 preseason loss to Baltimore on Saturday night, the Commanders’ wide receiver was asked if he had a message for fans.

Without hesitation, Dotson called on fans to help him right what he believes is a wrong created by a certain video game company.

“Everyone, hit up EA Sports Madden, tell them to boost my rating,” the 22-year-old wideout said with a smile. “I’m not too happy with my rating right now. I’m gonna have to make some phone calls, but I need all the support I can.”

Dotson is currently rated as a 75 overall on the wildly popular NFL video game, good for third on the Commanders behind Terry McLaurin (91) and Curtis Samuel (78). The rookie out of Penn State was given a 94 rating for acceleration, deemed to be his best attribute.

Dotson was also given an 84 catch rating—same as Samuel—which could be a bit odd considering many analysts have deemed Dotson’s hands to be nearly infallible.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen clocked in as Washington’s highest-rated player on Madden with a 92 overall rating, one better than McLaurin. Cornerback Kendall Fuller (89), DT Daron Payne (87), and DE Chase Young (86) rounded out the top five.