Madden 23: Jahan Dotson calls on Commanders fans to help raise his player rating

Bijan Todd

August 27, 2022, 11:41 PM

Jahan Dotson would like a word with EA Sports.

During a sideline interview with Logan Paulsen during Washington’s 17-15 preseason loss to Baltimore on Saturday night, the Commanders’ wide receiver was asked if he had a message for fans.

Without hesitation, Dotson called on fans to help him right what he believes is a wrong created by a certain video game company.

“Everyone, hit up EA Sports Madden, tell them to boost my rating,” the 22-year-old wideout said with a smile. “I’m not too happy with my rating right now. I’m gonna have to make some phone calls, but I need all the support I can.”

 

Dotson is currently rated as a 75 overall on the wildly popular NFL video game, good for third on the Commanders behind Terry McLaurin (91) and Curtis Samuel (78). The rookie out of Penn State was given a 94 rating for acceleration, deemed to be his best attribute.

Dotson was also given an 84 catch rating—same as Samuel—which could be a bit odd considering many analysts have deemed Dotson’s hands to be nearly infallible.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen clocked in as Washington’s highest-rated player on Madden with a 92 overall rating, one better than McLaurin. Cornerback Kendall Fuller (89), DT Daron Payne (87), and DE Chase Young (86) rounded out the top five. 

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

