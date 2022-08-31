Kam Curl unable to practice on Wednesday and is currently wearing a sling

Kam Curl, a starting safety and one of the club's most well-rounded defenders, wasn't wearing a uniform or a helmet. Instead, the third-year pro was sporting a black sweatshirt and a sling on his right arm.

At the start of every Commanders practice, media in attendance strive to figure out if there are any injury developments worth noting. Is there a new player on the side field? Was that guy sporting a brace on his knee yesterday or is that new?

On Wednesday, going about that task wasn’t all that difficult, due to one obvious and alarming sight.

Kam Curl, a starting safety and one of the club’s most well-rounded defenders, wasn’t wearing a uniform or a helmet. Instead, the third-year pro was sporting a black sweatshirt and a sling on his right arm. His right hand was also wrapped up.

Due to league rules, though, Ron Rivera wasn’t required to provide an update on Curl; the first injury report he’ll have to share will come next week ahead of the opener against the Jaguars.

During the open locker room period on Wednesday, NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay caught up with Bobby McCain, the man slated to start next to Curl on the back end. For what it’s worth, McCain didn’t sound all that concerned about his fellow defensive back’s health.

After claiming a couple of corners Wednesday, the Commanders needed to make two corresponding roster moves, which came in the form of releasing linebackers De’Jon Harris and David Mayo. The fact that Curl wasn’t placed on I.R. as one of those transactions can also be interpreted as a positive sign about his status.

So, hopefully, whatever’s ailing Curl isn’t all that significant after all. That’s certainly the vibe that the team is putting out there. However, seeing Curl in a sling was a jarring twist in what was expected to be a relatively standard mid-week practice.