Camp observations, 8/6: The most notable moments from the FedEx Field practice

A solid and fairly lively crowd took in Saturday's special Commanders training camp session, which was held at a freshened-up FedEx Field.

Camp notes, 8/6: Notable moments from the FedEx Field practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER — A solid and fairly lively crowd took in Saturday’s special Commanders training camp session, which was held at a freshened-up FedEx Field.

Scenes from a rebranded stadium pic.twitter.com/K51J01Yk9L — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 6, 2022

The football portion of the proceedings began around 6:45 p.m., but plenty of Washington supporters were walking around the stadium well before then shopping for new gear, snapping selfies and grabbing grub.

With Week 1 five weeks away, Saturday acted as a placeholder for those desperate for the regular season to arrive. In an effort to tide you over for just a little longer, here’s a batch of notes from the club’s fall and winter home…