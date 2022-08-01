Camp observations, 8/1: Commanders quarterbacks plagued by interceptions

No quarterback emerged unscathed from Monday's training camp practice for the Washington Commanders. Here is more insight into how Monday unfolded.

ASHBURN — No quarterback emerged unscathed from Monday’s training camp practice for the Washington Commanders, as Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell were all picked off in team-wide drills. Wentz actually turned it over three times in the air, while his backup and his backup’s backup were responsible for one apiece.

Head coach Ron Rivera, though, isn’t allowing those kinds of early struggles to rattle his confidence in the players at the position.

“Only one guy really has experience with what we do and how we do it,” Rivera said, referring to Heinicke. “With Carson, with Sam… it’s really about learning and understanding the concepts, learning and understanding the progression of your reads and then decision making.”

Rivera is of course correct to not speed to any conclusions or show too much displeasure through the media. The calendar just turned to August, so the Week 1 opener is five weeks away.

Even so, he and the other offensive coaches would surely love for the unit to respond with more rhythm on Tuesday, because so far, the defense is dominating the action.

Here is more insight into how Monday unfolded…