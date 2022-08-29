RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant amid safety fears | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Commanders rookie shot in hip and leg during attempted carjacking

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

August 29, 2022, 11:24 AM

Washington Commanders’ running back Brian Robinson Jr. fought back against one gunman and was shot by a second gunman as the two tried to take his car in Northeast D.C., Chief Robert Contee said.

“At some point during the course of this robbery attempt, our victim in this case began to struggle with one of the suspects, was able to actually wrestle that firearm away from one of the suspects. And he was he was shot twice by the second suspect,” Contee said Monday morning.

Robinson, a third-round pick in the April draft who was expected to start for the Commanders this season, was shot in the hip and the leg during an attempted carjacking Northeast D.C., according to a law enforcement source. He is in stable condition.

Robinson, on his Instagram account Monday, said that surgery went well.

Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera visited Robinson, 23, at the hospital Sunday evening and said in a tweet that the running back is doing well and wants to get back with the team as soon as possible.

Contee said police believe the two suspects left the scene in a vehicle that was stolen Friday in Prince George’s County and found in Prince George’s County Sunday night.

A law enforcement source said Robinson was at Crab Boss on H Street getting seafood before the shooting. The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on 10th & H Street NE, police earlier said.

The police said the suspects attempted to take Robinson Jr.’s white Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

The police say they are seeking two shooting suspects, both teenagers. One who was wearing a dark colored shirt and the other is wearing a shirt with yellow smiley faces.

Law enforcement sources said there were two guns involved in the crime. Authorities are trying to trace one gun found at the scene.

Contee said crimes like this make people feel less safe in the city, but that overall, crime has not increased, compared to last year.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city is trying to get guns off the streets.

“If you know you have a young person that’s involved in crime, may have access to guns, may have a gun in your home, you need to reach out to us so that we can get them some help before they hurt themselves or get hurt,” Bowser said. “We also need young people to face consequences. MPD is going to locate who is responsible for this crime.”

WTOP's Megan Cloherty, John Domen and The Associated Press contributed this story.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

