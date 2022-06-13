RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Home » Washington Commanders » Youngkin still wants Commanders…

Youngkin still wants Commanders in Virginia

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

June 13, 2022, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gov. Glenn Youngkin still would like to have a professional sports team located in the commonwealth, even though state lawmakers recently punted on a proposed “framework” to bring the Commanders to Virginia.

“I have always said that Virginia should be the best place to live, work and raise a family — and oh by the way, we should have a professional sports team,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told WTOP.

Lawmakers were passing on the chance for the time being, Youngkin said, citing “some issues that need to be resolved,” but he was adamant about negotiating a stadium deal with a professional sports team that’s “good for Virginians.”

Youngkin said that Virginia needs to pass laws that would create a stadium authority before it courts the Commanders.

The Commanders made headlines last week when defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio made controversial remarks comparing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to the protests that followed the police murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020.

The Associated Press reported that multiple Virginia lawmakers pointed to Del Rio’s comments as another reason not to vote on legislation luring the Commanders to the state. The bill was already on its last legs, and was pushed off the table for the rest of the year.

Other lawmakers had previously questioned the durability of the rebranded Commanders. Democratic state Sen. Chap Petersen, from Fairfax, said last month that he didn’t “have confidence in the Washington Commanders as a viable NFL franchise.”

Petersen’s comments came days after a report that the Commanders purchased 200 acres of land in Prince William County that could serve as a potential stadium site.

WTOP’s John Domen, Jose Umana and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

New VA portals provide simplicity, transparency to vendor interactions

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up