SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Washington Commanders » Oversight Committee and Dan…

Oversight Committee and Dan Snyder at odds over subpoena

Peter Hailey

June 27, 2022, 9:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oversight Committee and Snyder at odds over subpoena originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a statement Monday alleging that Commanders owner Dan Snyder “has so far refused to accept service” of the subpoena that was originally mentioned by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) last Wednesday.

“While the Committee has been, and remains, willing to consider reasonable accommodations requested by witnesses, we will not tolerate attempts to evade service of a duly authorized subpoena or seek special treatment not afforded to other witnesses who testified in this matter,” a Committee spokesperson said. “The Committee will not be deterred from obtaining Mr. Snyder’s testimony, and we remain committed to ensuring transparency about the toxic workplace culture at the Washington Commanders and the NFL’s inadequate response.”

Snyder’s side, however, disputed those comments through its own statement hours later.

“Mr. Snyder has not refused to appear for a deposition,” a spokesman texted NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay. “The Committee offered only one date – June 30 – and Mr. Snyder’s attorney is out of the country and unavailable on that date. Mr. Snyder’s lawyer has provided alternative dates to the Committee and looks forward to finding a path forward for Mr. Snyder’s further cooperation and to address remaining due process concerns.”

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

In the June 22 hearing focused on Washington’s allegedly toxic culture, Maloney announced her intent to subpoena Snyder for a deposition. Snyder didn’t voluntarily show for the proceedings and was in France as it played out. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell participated and answered questions from members of the Committee.

“If the NFL is unwilling to hold Mr. Snyder accountable, then I am prepared to do so,” Maloney said in the hearing.

In addition to Goodell, multiple former employees of the franchise have spoken to the Committee about their experiences working under Snyder, including a couple of higher-level executives. 

Snyder himself, though, has yet to engage with the Committee, which has been investigating his ownership of the club for nearly nine months. 

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

CMMC early adopter program to further spur vendor cyber actions

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s Eric Goldstein on maturing cyber processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up