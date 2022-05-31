RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Washington Commanders » Chase Young, Montez Sweat…

Chase Young, Montez Sweat return to Commanders for second round of OTAs

Peter Hailey

May 31, 2022, 9:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Young, Sweat return to Commanders for second round of OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Chase Young joined the Commanders in Ashburn on Tuesday, per a team official, and will be present for the club’s second round of voluntary OTAs this week.

Montez Sweat will also be there, the team confirmed. Sweat missed OTAs last week as well for personal reasons.

Young will not participate in any on-field activity, the official confirmed, as Young continues to rehab from the torn ACL he suffered last November.

Young was absent from Washington’s first trio of OTAs and Ron Rivera told the media he believed the defensive end would “eventually” make an appearance. Turns out “eventually” meant Tuesday.

Though Young won’t don a helmet in the near future, his presence will be a welcome one. Rivera, for one, won’t have to answer additional questions about where the former second overall pick is spending his time, while Young can interact with his fellow players.

Young is slated to speak with reporters, too, so he’ll get the chance to lay out his plans for the rest of the spring and summer, provide an update on his recovery timeline and more.

Barring a crazy, unforeseen development, Young and Sweat’s returns will not be matched by Terry McLaurin. The wideout is sitting out OTAs as he waits for a new contact from the franchise.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up