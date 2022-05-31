Chase Young, Montez Sweat return to Commanders for second round of OTAs

Chase Young and Montez Sweat joined the Commanders in Ashburn on Tuesday, per a team official, and will be present for the club’s second round of voluntary OTAs this week.

Chase Young joined the Commanders in Ashburn on Tuesday, per a team official, and will be present for the club’s second round of voluntary OTAs this week.

Montez Sweat will also be there, the team confirmed. Sweat missed OTAs last week as well for personal reasons.

Young will not participate in any on-field activity, the official confirmed, as Young continues to rehab from the torn ACL he suffered last November.

Young was absent from Washington’s first trio of OTAs and Ron Rivera told the media he believed the defensive end would “eventually” make an appearance. Turns out “eventually” meant Tuesday.

Though Young won’t don a helmet in the near future, his presence will be a welcome one. Rivera, for one, won’t have to answer additional questions about where the former second overall pick is spending his time, while Young can interact with his fellow players.

Young is slated to speak with reporters, too, so he’ll get the chance to lay out his plans for the rest of the spring and summer, provide an update on his recovery timeline and more.

Barring a crazy, unforeseen development, Young and Sweat’s returns will not be matched by Terry McLaurin. The wideout is sitting out OTAs as he waits for a new contact from the franchise.