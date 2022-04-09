Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins killed in Florida car crash

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is dead after being hit by a car in Florida, according to multiple reports. Haskins was 24.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Haskins’ death after receiving word from the player’s agent, Cedric Saunders.

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers, who Haskins’ joined in 2021, and the Washington Commanders reacted to news of Haskins’ death.

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022



Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement that “Dwayne was a great teammate, but more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder released their own joint statement, saying that “To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of the Dwaynes’ family and all of those who knew and loved him.”

Rest in peace, Dwayne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5dbwqFSbLy — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Haskins would have turned 25 on May 3.

A graduate from Bullis High School in Potomac, Maryland, in 2016, Haskins went on to play quarterback at Ohio State for three seasons, Career highlights as a Buckeye included a Big 10 championship and won the Rose Bowl in the 2018 season.

Haskins was billed as Washington’s future quarterback when the franchise took him with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

However, the former Ohio State star struggled to find his footing as Washington’s starter.

He went 2-5 in his seven starts as a rookie, and then went 1-5 his six starts for in 2020.

Haskins was released by Washington at the conclusion of the 2020 season, and was picked up by the Steelers for the 2021 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.