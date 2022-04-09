Sports world reacts to quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ death

Only moments after news of Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins' death, messages of grief and condolence began appearing from his colleagues and admirers in the sports world. Here are just a few.

The sports world was shocked Saturday on news of the death of former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Haskins was struck by a dump truck early Saturday as he attempted to cross a South Florida highway. Haskins was 24.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement that “Dwayne was a great teammate, but more so, a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Pittsburgh Steelers

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PsDEx9RI5J — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Statement from Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

National Football League

The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ilf1LGzrPr — NFL (@NFL) April 9, 2022

Doug Lesmerises, Ohio sports columnist

Dwayne Haskins, a rare Buckeye:

He did it with a sparkle and a smile, with his arms open wide. He brought everyone else along on his ride. And you just wanted everyone to know how special that journey was, and how rare Haskins was.

Because he knew it.https://t.co/c6D8plbDZI — Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) April 9, 2022

Ohio State Buckeyes and its Athletic Director Gene Smith

The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives. https://t.co/4aEdQ9nQdj — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) April 9, 2022

Ryan Day, Head Football Coach of The Ohio State University

The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken. — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 9, 2022

Urban Meyer, former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach

Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/lM9Z8LzMhe — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 9, 2022

Kevin O’Connell, head coach of the Minnesota Vikings

Struggling to find the words to express how crushing this news is today. Dwayne had such a positive energetic outlook on life and always treated people with genuine kindness. So Talented and with so much positive ahead in his life. Thoughts and Prayers to the Haskins Family. pic.twitter.com/BsfEYtBOLu — Kevin O’Connell (@KevOC7) April 9, 2022

TJ Watt, linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers

The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) April 9, 2022

Russell Wilson, quarterback for Denver Broncos

Praying for your loved ones. Make sure you tell your loved ones how much you love them. Gone too soon. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#RIPDwayneHaskins pic.twitter.com/Tqh0klTlIl — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 9, 2022

Kyler Murray, quarterback for Arizona Cardinals

RIP Dwayne Haskins. heartbreaking … Prayers to his family & loved ones.

Love yours while they’re here! — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 9, 2022

Lamar Jackson, quarterback for Baltimore Ravens

Tim Tebow, college football analyst for ESPN, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner

Our thoughts and prayers are going out to the Haskins. I’m so sorry about your loss. Please join me in prayer for the Haskins family, friends, and teammates. — Tebow. Sol (@TimTebow) April 9, 2022

NFL Players Association

He loved his family, he loved his teammates, he loved the game and he will be greatly missed. Prayers to the family of Dwayne Haskins.❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoN7nBHga1 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 9, 2022

