Sports world reacts to quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ death

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

April 9, 2022, 4:29 PM

The sports world was shocked Saturday on news of the death of former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Haskins was struck by a dump truck early Saturday as he attempted to cross a South Florida highway. Haskins was 24.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement that “Dwayne was a great teammate, but more so, a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

“The community, former Head of School Dr. Gerald Boarman and I send our sincerest condolences to his parents, Dwayne Sr. and Tamara, and his sister, Tamia, Class of 2019. We are so deeply sorry for their loss,” said Christian G. Sullivan, the head of school for Bullis School.

Only moments after news of his passing, messages of grief and condolence began appearing on social media from Haskins’ colleagues and admirers in the sports world. Here are just a few.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Statement from Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera

National Football League

Doug Lesmerises, Ohio sports columnist

Ohio State Buckeyes and its Athletic Director Gene Smith

Ryan Day, Head Football Coach of The Ohio State University

Urban Meyer, former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach

Kevin O’Connell, head coach of the Minnesota Vikings

TJ Watt, linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson, quarterback for Denver Broncos

Kyler Murray, quarterback for Arizona Cardinals

Lamar Jackson, quarterback for Baltimore Ravens

Tim Tebow, college football analyst for ESPN, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner

NFL Players Association

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

