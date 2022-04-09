Sports world reacts to quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ death

The sports world was shocked Saturday on news of the death of former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.
Haskins was struck by a dump truck early Saturday as he attempted to cross a South Florida highway. Haskins was 24.
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement that “Dwayne was a great teammate, but more so, a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”
Pittsburgh Steelers
We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins.
May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PsDEx9RI5J
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022
Statement from Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera
Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022
National Football League
The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ilf1LGzrPr
— NFL (@NFL) April 9, 2022
Doug Lesmerises, Ohio sports columnist
Dwayne Haskins, a rare Buckeye:
He did it with a sparkle and a smile, with his arms open wide. He brought everyone else along on his ride. And you just wanted everyone to know how special that journey was, and how rare Haskins was.
Because he knew it.https://t.co/c6D8plbDZI
— Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) April 9, 2022
Ohio State Buckeyes and its Athletic Director Gene Smith
The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives. https://t.co/4aEdQ9nQdj
— Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) April 9, 2022
Ryan Day, Head Football Coach of The Ohio State University
The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.
— Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 9, 2022
Urban Meyer, former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach
Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/lM9Z8LzMhe
— Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 9, 2022
Kevin O’Connell, head coach of the Minnesota Vikings
Struggling to find the words to express how crushing this news is today. Dwayne had such a positive energetic outlook on life and always treated people with genuine kindness. So Talented and with so much positive ahead in his life. Thoughts and Prayers to the Haskins Family. pic.twitter.com/BsfEYtBOLu
— Kevin O’Connell (@KevOC7) April 9, 2022
TJ Watt, linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers
The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever.
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) April 9, 2022
Russell Wilson, quarterback for Denver Broncos
Praying for your loved ones. Make sure you tell your loved ones how much you love them. Gone too soon. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#RIPDwayneHaskins pic.twitter.com/Tqh0klTlIl
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 9, 2022
Kyler Murray, quarterback for Arizona Cardinals
RIP Dwayne Haskins. heartbreaking … Prayers to his family & loved ones.
Love yours while they’re here!
— Kyler Murray (@K1) April 9, 2022
Lamar Jackson, quarterback for Baltimore Ravens
Tim Tebow, college football analyst for ESPN, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner
Our thoughts and prayers are going out to the Haskins. I’m so sorry about your loss.
Please join me in prayer for the Haskins family, friends, and teammates.
— Tebow. Sol (@TimTebow) April 9, 2022
NFL Players Association
He loved his family, he loved his teammates, he loved the game and he will be greatly missed. Prayers to the family of Dwayne Haskins.❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoN7nBHga1
— NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 9, 2022
WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.