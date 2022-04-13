2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Ohio State WRs, Kyle Hamilton options for Commanders

The Commanders hold the No. 11 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a selection that could go in a variety of different directions. From wide receiver to defensive back to offensive lineman, here are some options on the table.

It’s hard to believe, but the 2022 NFL Draft begins in just over two weeks.

The Commanders hold the No. 11 overall pick in the Draft, a selection that could go in a variety of different directions. From wide receiver to defensive back to offensive lineman, multiple options remain on the table.

Washington has reportedly hosted several of the draft’s top prospects on visits over the past few weeks, including Ohio State wideout Chris Olave, Iowa State running back Breece Hall, Michigan safety Daxton Hill, Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller, Alabama wide receiver John Metchie and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.

So, who might Washington ultimately select come April 28? Here’s who draft experts believe the Commanders will choose 11th overall…

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Reasoning: “Hamilton has been dinged a little bit because of his 40 time, which was a 4.59 at the combine and a little slower at his pro day. He’s a fantastic player, but he doesn’t have rare physical tools, which means he could fall out of the top 10. I would want him on my team. At 6-foot-4, he could play multiple positions, from center fielder to box linebacker. He would make plays for a Washington defense that disappointed in 2021.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL Network: Drake London, WR, USC

Reasoning: “London gives Carson Wentz a big (6-5, 210) possession target to throw to while also taking some defensive attention away from Terry McLaurin.”

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Reasoning: “Whether it’s the lean, speedy Wilson or the tall, agile Drake London, Commanders lead receiver Terry McLaurin applauds the addition of anyone who can free him up downfield. Don’t think he’d mind having another former Buckeye as a running mate.”

Vinnie Iver, Sporting News: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Reasoning: “The Commanders need to give Carson Wentz and Terry McLaurin some help at wideout and getting a true speedy No. 1 outside would be a great decision for Scott Turner’s offense. Olave has a little more all-around appeal for his explosiveness than former teammates Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams.”

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Drake London, WR, USC

Reasoning: “With Carson Wentz in the picture now, the Commanders would be wise to set him up with as many prime targets as possible. Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel are on the roster, and London is a 6-foot-4 X receiver who complements both of their skill sets. He is a big, physical target and underrated route runner, and he reminds me a lot of former Clemson wideout Mike Williams, who was taken in Round 1 by the Chargers in 2017.”

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Reasoning: “There’s a clear need at the position, a strong desire to make Carson Wentz look good and a major OSU connection at the position group with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.”

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Reasoning: “The Commanders stop the slide of one of the highest-rated players in the entire class. Don’t worry about the 4.59 40 time — the versatile safety plays fast in pads.”

Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Reasoning: “The Commanders made what some people would call an offseason splash by trading for now-journeyman quarterback Carson Wentz. I personally believe that with the status of the NFC East this wasn’t a bad pick up and places the Commanders right in contention to compete for the division. Drafting another receiver like Garrett Wilson would only help Wentz and hopefully give him the arsenal of weapons he needs to lead this team to the playoffs.”

Todd McShay, ESPN: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Reasoning: “Let’s get new Washington quarterback Carson Wentz a second high-end target beyond Terry McLaurin (who is potentially headed toward free agency next March). Olave is a smooth route runner with soft hands and excellent speed. Pairing him with McLaurin — his former Ohio State teammate — would immediately challenge NFC East defensive backs and open things up for Curtis Samuel out of the slot.”

Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus (PFF): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Reasoning: “Wilson is coming off back-to-back 80.0-plus PFF grades and makes his mark as a top-notch route-runner. He pairs that with top-notch body control and an innate ability to shake guys in the open field. The physical aspect of the 6-foot, 183-pound receiver’s game is a concern, but it shouldn’t be enough to prevent him from sliding further than 11th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. His game should allow him to have immediate success when in the slot or given a cushion on the outside.”

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Reasoning: “Hamilton ran in the 4.5s at the combine and was timed in the 4.7s at his pro day. This shouldn’t see him slip on draft boards because he plays much faster, but if he finds his way out of the top 10, Washington could pounce here. Bobby McCain and Kamren Curl led the team in snaps at the safety position in ’21 but that shouldn’t prevent the Commanders from targeting Hamilton if he’s available here.”