Washington Commanders team president thinking about work ahead

Now that Washington has its new Commanders, team president Jason Wright said Wednesday he's focused on the work ahead.

Wright told WTOP’s George Wallace at FedEx Field that the launch of the new name is “the beginning of really building this brand. So I’m already thinking about the work ahead.”

“We’re going to make sure that we build a championship franchise.”

Wright said there’s inherent meaning for building the team as the Washington Commanders, “but also allowing our fans to emotionally connect with the Washington Commanders and feel like they are building that brand with us.”

He added that one of the reasons they landed on the Commanders was its connection to the old fight song.

“Hail victory, the warpath, fight for old D.C.,” Wright recited. “And if we evolve that fight song, with our fans, allow them to infuse it with new lyrics that fit this new brand, then we start to bring people to a place of emotional connection with this, and we plan to do that. So I’m already thinking about those sorts of things.”

He said the fans have been clear that the fight song tradition is essential, “just like burgundy and gold is essential.”

Dan, left, and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, unveil their NFL football team's new identity with former quarterback Joe Theismann, second from left, and former defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, right, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) AP/Patrick Semansky Team co-owners Tanya and Dan Snyder arrive at a news conference with former team members during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images/Rob Carr Washington Commanders president Jason Wright speaks during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) A Washington Commanders logo is displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos after unveiling their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (WTOP/John Domen) The Commanders' new jerseys on display at FedEx Field. (WTOP/George Wallace) WTOP/George Wallace The Washington Commanders are revealed at FedEx Field. (WTOP/George Wallace) WTOP’s George Wallace contributed to this report.