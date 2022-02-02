History of WFT controversy — What’s in a name?

OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com
Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

February 2, 2022, 7:00 AM

The history of the Washington Football Team’s controversial former name doesn’t date all the way back to the beginning. But now that fans can look ahead to a new chapter, some may want to revisit its past.

True Washington Football Team fans know the call from the 1982 NFC Championship Game by heart, but it was 50 years earlier that the franchise started in Boston. In 1932, it began as the Braves football team, but when it moved to Fenway Park in 1933 — home of the Red Sox — it took on a name of the same color.

Four years later, the team moved to D.C., debuting NFL’s first official marching band and fight song, according to the team website.

In 1997, another local team — the Bullets — became the Wizards under the direction of then-owner Abe Pollin. With the original name’s negative connotation to violence getting additional pushback after the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Pollin said his team would no longer go by the Bullets despite a 32-year history of using the moniker.

At the time, the spotlight was not on the city’s football team, but debates, protests and even lawsuits grew over the years. The football team’s name was considered offensive and “an insulting and contemptuous term for an American Indian,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

Despite protests from Native Americans and others, Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder long rebuffed the idea of a name change, and in a 2013 USA Today interview was quoted as saying, “We will never change the name of the team.”

Then, the summer of 2020 happened, and as the country went through a dramatic period of social awakening, corporate pressure forced the team to announce on July 13, 2020, that the name would need to change. Enough people collectively said, “Enough,” and demanded that the time was now to lose the team name many found unacceptable.

As the team’s success faded and pressure mounted, Snyder stood firm. But with team sponsors, including Pepsi, FedEx and Nike, threatening to end their support, Snyder announced the franchise would go by the Washington Football Team temporarily until it chose a new name.

Dan Snyder, Tanya Snyder, Joe Theismann, Jonathan Allen
Dan, left, and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, unveil their NFL football team's new identity with former quarterback Joe Theismann, second from left, and former defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, right, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Dan Snyder, Tanya Snyder, Joe Theismann
Dan, left, and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, stand with former quarterback Joe Theismann, right, after unveiling their NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Team co-owners Tanya and Dan Snyder arrive at a news conference with former team members during the announcement of the Washington Football Team’s name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Fans shop in the team store following the announcement of the Washington Football Team’s name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders president Jason Wright speaks during an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The flag of the District of Columbia is emblazoned on the shoulder of a Washington Commanders jersey at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A Washington Commanders logo is displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Dan Snyder, right, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, stands with former quarterback Joe Theismann during an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A Washington Commanders logo is displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos after unveiling their NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Hats on sale at the newly-christened Commanders store. (WTOP/John Domen)

Banners present the team's new look. (WTOP/John Domen)
The Commanders’ new jerseys on display at FedEx Field. (WTOP/George Wallace)

The Washington Commanders are selling t-shirts with the new branding. (WTOP/George Wallace)

Although the Commanders kept their colors, their merch lineup has seen a refresh. (WTOP/George Wallace)

The Commanders’ new merchandise. (WTOP/George Wallace)

Washington alumni in their new jackets. (WTOP/George Wallace)

Fans lined up at the FedEx field team store to buy their new football team merchandise at 3 a.m. Feb. 2,022. (WTOP/John Domen)

Dan Snyder: “Welcome to the not best kept secret in town.” (WTOP/George Wallace)

Unveiling of the uniforms. (WTOP/George Wallace)

The Washington Commanders are revealed at FedEx Field. (WTOP/George Wallace)

