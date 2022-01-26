OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Washington legend Charles Mann ‘not happy’ with team’s soon-to-be-official name

Peter Hailey

January 26, 2022, 10:30 AM

WFT legend Charles Mann 'not happy' with upcoming new team name originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Exactly one week from now, the Washington Football Team will have released its new name and begun the next chapter in its franchise’s history. Naturally, many people are eagerly anticipating the enormous announcement.

But Charles Mann, one of the team’s all-time greats, isn’t one of them.

In a Wednesday interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies, Mann revealed his displeasure with where the organization is heading with its next moniker.

“I’m not happy with the name,” Mann, who’s third on Washington’s all-time sack list, told the Junkies.

While Mann didn’t elaborate on whether he knows the exact name the Burgundy and Gold is set to unveil on Feb. 2, he did explain that he was recently made aware of the finalists (along with other former players) and, uh, those choices weren’t received that well.

“They gave us the three names probably three months ago on a Zoom call and they asked us about all three of them,” he said. “We crucified all three names.”

Mann isn’t against the fact that Washington is making the switch, taking the stance that “if someone finds [the previous name] offensive, then it’s offensive and who are we to say it’s not?”

However, the three-time Super Bowl champion sure isn’t counting down the seconds until next Wednesday’s events, when one of the options that he and his fellow ex-teammates “crucified” becomes official. The good news, at least, is that everyone will react very rationally to Mann’s less-than-enthusiastic assessment. 

