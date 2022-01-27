Oversight committee to discuss Washington Football Team

The U.S. House Oversight Committee will hold a roundtable discussion next week with former Washington Football Team employees about workplace misconduct and sexual harassment.

The discussion is set for Feb. 3, a day after Washington reveals its new name. The committee announced the roundtable Thursday.

Five former employees are scheduled to be a part of the roundtable. Lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent 40 former Washington employees, said in a statement: “Critical questions need to be asked and answered related to WFT’s pervasive culture of sexual harassment and retaliation, and the NFL’s decision to allow owner Daniel Snyder to consolidate his power and ownership interest rather than take appropriate disciplinary action against him.”

The NFL oversaw an independent investigation into Washington’s workplace misconduct and fined the team $10 million last year after it was completed. A written report was never released.

“For more than 20 years, employees of the Washington Football Team were subjected to sexual harassment, verbal abuse, and other misconduct,” said committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney said. “It is becoming increasingly clear that not only did the team fail to protect employees, but the NFL went to great lengths to prevent the truth about this toxic work environment from coming to light. The NFL’s decision to cover up these abuses raises serious questions about its commitment to setting workplace standards that keep employees safe.”

