Great wait is over: Alex Ovechkin returns for another season with Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin has made his decision and is putting off retirement for at least one more season with the Washington Capitals.

The Great Wait is over.

Alex Ovechkin has made his decision and is putting off retirement for at least one more season. The Capitals announced Thursday the greatest goal scorer in NHL history will return for a 22nd NHL campaign.

“I’m back!” Ovechkin said in a news release regarding his return. “Thank you to everyone for giving me and my family the time to make this decision. I’m healthy. I love playing hockey and competing to win. I’m excited to come back and join my teammates so we can fight for a playoff spot and have a chance to win. See you in September, DC!”

Ovechkin played last season on an expiring contract leading to plenty of speculation that he would retire after his age-40 season. The Capitals’ captain was coy about his playing future for much of the year, though he suggested at season’s end that he hoped to return.

“I think, honestly, I’m pretty sure it’s not my last game,” he said after the Capitals’ season finale in Columbus.

Ovechkin led the Capitals with 32 goals last season and appeared in all 82 games for the fifth time in his career. His five power-play goals, though, were the fewest of his career and his ice-time was reduced to a career-low 17:27 per game.

Ovechkin turns 41 in September and could see an even more reduced role for a potential farewell season. The Capitals added some significant scoring punch this summer, acquiring a pair of three-time 30-goal scorers in Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch. Both will be leaned on to bolster an offense that ranked 15th in the NHL last season.

While the heavy lifting from Ovechkin may not be needed as in years past, his mere presence could be a welcome boost for a team looking to return to the playoffs and make another deep run come springtime.

Ovechkin will enter the season with an NHL-record 929 career goals and 1,687 points. He will begin the year five assists shy of breaking Nicklas Backstrom’s franchise record (762) and 13 points shy of becoming the 10th player in league history to reach 1,700.

“From the day we drafted him, Ovi has played with unmatched passion, relentless drive, and an unwavering commitment to his teammates, our fans, and our city,” Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said on X. “The greatest goal scorer in NHL history isn’t done writing his story. Neither are we. Let’s chase another Cup together.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.