Live Radio
Home » Washington Capitals » Capitals to play Penguins…

Capitals to play Penguins in 2026-27 home opener

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

July 15, 2026, 12:56 PM

The Washington Capitals will be playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in their first home game of the 2026-27 campaign.

It will take place Oct. 7 at Capital One Arena at 7:30 p.m., the team announced Wednesday.

This will be the second time in four seasons Washington will play Pittsburgh in its home opening game. It will also be the 101st time that the club’s hockey stars and future Hall of Famers — Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby — will face each other.

The Capitals won the regular-season series against the Penguins last year 2-1-0.

The team’s full schedule will be announced Thursday.

Related stories

The Capitals are looking forward to having their star Ovechkin back for his 22nd season as they attempt to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season.

The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer is coming off a season in which he played in all 82 games and scored 32 goals. The 2026-27 season could be Ovechkin’s final season and he believes that the team is a contender for the Stanley Cup.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up