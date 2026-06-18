Capitals sign coach Spencer Carbery to a multiyear contract extension

The Washington Capitals have signed coach Spencer Carbery to a multiyear contract extension.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have signed coach Spencer Carbery to a multiyear contract extension.

The team announced the move Thursday and did not provide any additional details on the length or terms of the deal.

Washington missed the playoffs this past season for the first time in three seasons under Carbery. In 2024-25, the Capitals captured the top seed in the Eastern Conference and won a playoff series for the first time since 2018. Carbery won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s top coach that season.

The 44-year-old Carbery is 134-83-29 with Washington. The Capitals are eighth in the league in point percentage since hiring him.

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