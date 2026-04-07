Toronto plays Washington after Knies’ 2-goal performance

Washington Capitals (39-30-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-31-14, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Washington Capitals (39-30-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-31-14, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals after Matthew Knies’ two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Maple Leafs’ 7-6 overtime loss.

Toronto is 32-31-14 overall and 18-12-8 at home. The Maple Leafs have given up 271 goals while scoring 241 for a -30 scoring differential.

Washington is 39-30-9 overall and 15-19-4 on the road. The Capitals have gone 17-7-1 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams play this season. The Capitals won 4-0 in the last meeting. Jakob Chychrun led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has 30 goals and 38 assists for the Maple Leafs. Knies has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Chychrun has 25 goals and 34 assists for the Capitals. Pierre-Luc Dubois has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Oliver Ekman-Larsson: day to day (lower body), Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

Capitals: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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